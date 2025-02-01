How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Indiana: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
A trap game by most definitions, the Nebraska women’s basketball team survived a scare from Purdue in a 74-68 win Thursday night in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers failed to earn their first conference win of the season.
Britt Prince added to her impressive freshman season with a game-high 23 points including a nine-for-nine showing from the free throw line. Alexis Markowski helped her younger teammate with 18 points while Alberte Rimdal added 11. Nebraska was actually out shot and rebounded by Purdue, but the 21 turnovers and 21 fouls from the Boilermakers was too much for them to overcome. In fact, Nebraska scored 29 of its points off turnovers compared to Purdue’s 11 points from NU’s 11 TOs.
The Huskers remain on the road as they finish a two-game road swing through the Hoosier state. Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska visits Indiana for a Sunday morning battle.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (16-5, 7-3 B1G) at Indiana (13-7, 5-4 B1G)
- When: Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana.
- Time: 11 a.m. CST
- Watch: FS1
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Indiana Scout
Head Coach: Teri Moren | 11th Season at Indiana; 22nd as Head Coach | 240-106 (.694) at Indiana; 439-236 (.650) Career HC Record | 6x NCAA DI Tournament Appearances, 1x Elite Eight, 2x Sweet 16, 1x WNIT Title | 1x B1G Regular Season title, 1x MVC Regular Season title, 1x GLVC Regular Season title, 1x GLVC Tournament title | 2x B1G Coach OTY, Kay Yow Award (2023), Indiana Basketball HOF (2014)| Previous head coach at Indiana State and Indianapolis (DII)| Previous assistant at Georgia Tech, Northwestern and Butler.
2023-2024 Record: 26-6 (15-3 B1G, T-2nd) | 1x All-American, 2x All-B1G first team, 1x All-B1G second team, 2x All-Defensive team, 1x Honorable Mention | L, 79-75 to eventual national champion South Carolina in NCAA Sweet 16.
All-Time Series: Indiana leads 12-6 (January 7, 2024 last matchup, 91-69 Indiana).
Key Returners: Yarden Garzon, G, Jr. | Sydney Parrish, G, Gr. | Chloe Moore-McNeil, G, Gr. | Lexus Bargesser, G, Jr. | Lilly Meister, F, Jr. | Lenée Beaumont, G, Soph. | Julianna LaMendola, G, Soph. | Henna Sandvik, G, Jr.
Key Additions: Shay Ciezki, G, Jr. (Penn State) | Karoline Striplin, F, Sr. (Tennessee).
Key Departures: Mackenzie Holmes, G (WNBA) | Sara Scalia, G (Eligibility).
Outlook: Indiana reached its third Sweet 16 in the last four years last season, dropping a four-point contest to eventual national champion South Carolina in a classic. The Hoosiers have excelled with Teri Moren at the helm over the past 11 seasons with the last few being some of the best. But IU had to say goodbye to the star duo of Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia who helped the program to 54 wins and a Big Ten regular season title in their two seasons together in Bloomington.
Aside from those two — who were massive losses — the turnover in the program was very limited. Eight players who played in at least 23 games last season have returned to campus including All-B1G Second and Defensive team selection Chloe Moore-McNeil. She’s been averaging 9.6 PPG and nearly four rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.
Unlike last season where scoring dropped off after the Hoosiers five starters, the depth has improved for IU with seven players scoring at least nine points a game. Leading the way is returning starter Yarden Garzon with 14.5 PPG thanks to 40.5% shooting from beyond the arc. Sydney Parrish — another returning starter — is second on the squad with 10.9 PPG and a team-leading six rebounds per contest. A bench piece last season, junior forward Lilly Meister earned a starting spot this year and has taken advantage with 9.2 PPG and 4.6 RPG.
Moren dipped into the transfer portal to add a couple of key pieces. The first being Penn State transfer Shay Ciezki who’s added 10.6 PPG in the Hoosier starting lineup. Moren also grabbed Karoline Striplin from Tennessee. Mostly coming off the bench, Striplin has poured in 9.3 PPG while shooting nearly 60% from the field as a 6-foot-3 forward.
Tabbed fifth in the Big Ten preseason poll, Indiana sits 10th in the conference, but they’re only two games back in a logjam for fourth. Despite a 13-7 record, Indiana is 39 in NET which is thanks to their tough schedule with a half dozen ranked opponents, including wins over Baylor and Iowa.
Heading into Sunday, both teams rank near the top of the conference in three-point shooting with Nebraska second (35.2%) and Indiana tied for fourth (44.4%). The Hoosiers also take advantage at the charity stripe with a 76.8 team percentage (T-3rd). Rebounding looks to be the key as the Hoosiers are dead last in the Big Ten with a 34.3 per game average.
This one is a tough game to call. Nebraska is rolling, but they’ve lost their last six games inside Assembly Hall having not won in Bloomington since 2015. In fact, the Hoosiers have won eight of the last nine against the Huskers. Despite history going against NU, I’m leaning on the hot hand of Nebraska who’s won six of their last seven games. Give me a Nebraska victory for its first win at Indiana in 10 years.
