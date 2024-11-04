Alexis Markowski Breaks Double-Double Record; Nebraska Women's Basketball Rolls Omaha in Season Opener, 88-48
Nebraska women's basketball had no issues in the season opener Monday afternoon.
The Huskers rolled Omaha 88-48 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU is now 18-9 all-time against the Mavericks.
A 14-0 run in the first quarter put Nebraska up 18-4. That lead would never shrink to single digits while growing to as much as 45 points.
NU shot 57.6% from the floor, including 5-of-15 from 3. Omaha made just 33.3% of their shots, including 4-of-18 3s.
Alexis Markowski led the way with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. That places her in sole possession of first place for all-time for double-doubles by a Husker with 41, passing Jordan Hooper (2011-14).
Natalie Potts equaled the scoring output with 14 points and six rebounds.
Playing in her first regular season game in more than 600 days, Alison Weider scored 11 points. The debut of freshman Britt Prince came with 10 points, five assists, and two steals.
Nebraska will stay home Saturday to host Southeastern Louisiana.
MORE: Matt Rhule Says QB Dylan Raiola Should Be Ready for Nebraska’s Game at USC
MORE: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola is 'Expected to Be Healthy' for USC Game
MORE: Nebraska-USC Game Gets 3 p.m. CST Kickoff
MORE: Coach Tim Miles Stops by SMQ to Talk Bob & Jay Off the Ledge After Nebraska Football's UCLA Debacle
MORE: Nebraska Bowl Projections After Disappointing Loss to UCLA
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.