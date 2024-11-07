Nebraska Has More Than One Losing Streak That Needs to End Against USC
Nebraska football is mired in a three-game losing streak, having last won a game on Oct. 5 against Rutgers. The Huskers can end that streak a week from Saturday with a victory over USC. However, there is an even more important losing streak that also needs to end.
Dating back to last 2019, Nebraska has lost eight games in a row with a chance to clinch a bowl berth, and seven have come in the last two seasons. The Huskers started last year with a 5-3 record and then lost their remaining four games and missed out on the postseason. To make things even more painful, all four losses were very close. They lost at Michigan State 17–20, at home against Maryland 10–13, at Wisconsin 17–24 in overtime, and at home against No. 17 Iowa 10–13.
It was a brutal end to head coach Matt Rhule’s first season after it appeared the 2023 Huskers would be the ones to end the bowl drought that began in 2017. But despite that disappointment, prospects for reaching a bowl game in 2024 looked promising. The Huskers opened this season with a 5–1 record heading into a matchup with undefeated Indiana. This was the first chance of 2024 to end the bowl-clinching losing streak and also get a huge road win. Instead, the Huskers were clobbered 56–7 and began to repeat the cycle of last season’s collapse.
The Huskers have followed the Indiana loss with close losses to Ohio State and UCLA. Now, they have another opportunity to get that coveted sixth victory against USC on Nov. 16. The Trojans are 4-5 in their first season in the Big Ten and are also fighting to reach a bowl game, making this matchup important for both teams.
Nebraska needs to snap its three-game losing streak. However, it’s even more crucial to end the much longer stretch of futility in games that can secure bowl eligibility, and the 2024 Huskers have three more tries to do that. Getting the job done against USC would set up the Huskers for finishing the season on a high note, rather than limping into the postseason — or worse yet, missing out on bowl season entirely yet again.
