Huskers Today: November 7, 2024
Kaleb Henry takes you through the latest in Nebraska Cornhuskers news.
Nebraska volleyball begins its Pacific Northwest swing tonight at No. 12 Oregon. First serve is set for 9 p.m. CST. The Huskers are 4-3 all-time against the Ducks, but this is the first time the two teams will meet in Eugene. Oregon won the last matchup against Nebraska, beating the Big Red in five sets in the Regional Semifinal in Louisville. NU coach John Cook vividly remembers how then-freshman Mimi Colyer played, with 26 kills in the match.
A former Nebraska softball coach has passed away after a battle with cancer. Mark Watt served as a volunteer coach at NU after a 25-year coaching career at the high school level. Between Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest, Watt’s teams earned 579 wins and four Class A state championships. Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle on social media today called Watt a “legendary coach, master teacher, incredible mentor & role model, true friend, loyal & loving father and husband”, adding “The world is a better place because of YOU. You are loved deeply by the Red Team. We will carry your spirit w/us.”
Nebraska wrestling opens the 2024-25 season at No. 3 in InterMat’s rankings for both tournament and dual. The Huskers trail fellow Big Ten programs Penn State and Iowa in both. Other Big Ten teams in the top 10 include Ohio and Michigan for the tournament rankings and Ohio State and Minnesota for the dual rankings. NU opens the season Friday at home against Utah Valley.
Nebraska men’s basketball is 1-0 and looking to stay unblemished this Saturday. Coach Fred Hoiberg met with the media this morning after some intense practices and film sessions.
Nebraska women’s basketball announced a time change for an upcoming game today. The Huskers will take on the South Dakota Coyotes Nov. 16 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m. CST, but has been pushed back to 7 p.m. CST due to Nebraska football kicking off against USC that afternoon at 3 p.m. CST. Another change to the game comes by way of television, as Nebraska volleyball is on the Big Ten Network at that new time, meaning the women’s basketball game is expected to shift to B1G+.
Also today for Nebraska women’s basketball, senior Alexis Markowski has been named to the preseason women's top 50 watch list for the Los Angeles Athletic Club John R. Wooden Award. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is made up of 50 student-athletes who are early front-runners for one of the most prestigious honors in college basketball - the Wooden Award All-America Team and Most Outstanding Player Award. She joins a dozen other players from the Big Ten Conference on the list.
Turning our attention now to some Husker Headlines, TJ Berkel asks if apathy is coming for Nebraska fans as he and the Common Fans crew chat with the Omaha World-Herald's Evan Bland. Tanner Johnson is curious about what's going wrong at USC under Lincoln Riley, who was one of the hottest names in the sport just a couple of years ago.
