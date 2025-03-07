How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska women’s basketball could very much go dancing for the third time in four seasons after Thursday.
Avenging a loss from just a few weeks ago, the Huskers rode an 8-for-16 shooting performance from beyond the arc and overcame 15 turnovers to defeat No. 7 seed Illinois 74-70 to move to the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. It’s a massive win for NU and head coach Amy Williams who should see themselves fall on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble no matter what happens on Friday.
According to Charlie Creme of ESPN, who runs the Women’s Bracketology, Nebraska is one of the last four byes. A loss to No. 2 seed and No. 4 nationally-ranked UCLA on Friday shouldn’t change that status. It’s house money for Nebraska at this point in Indy, and that attitude may have a big influence if the Huskers can pull the upset of the Bruins.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska takes on UCLA in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday night.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (21-10, 10-8 B1G) vs. No. 2 UCLA (27-2, 16-2 B1G)
- When: Friday, March 7, 2025
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
UCLA Scout
Head Coach: Cori Close | 14th Season | 313-142 (.688) UCLA & Career HC Record | 8x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x Elite Eight, 5x Sweet Sixteens, WNIT Champions (2015), 7x WNBA Draft Picks | Winningest head coach in UCLA WBB history.
2023-24 Record: 27-7 (13-5 Pac-12, T-2nd) | 3x Honorable Mention All-Americans, 3x All-Pac 12, 2x All-Defensive | L, 78-69 to LSU in Sweet 16.
All-Time Series: UCLA leads 5-3 (Dec. 29, 2025 last meeting, 91-54 UCLA).
Key Returners: Lauren Betts, C, Jr. | Kiki Rice, G, Jr. | Londynn Jones, G, Jr. | Gabriela Jaquez, G, Jr. | Angela Dugalić, F, Gr. | Lina Sontag, F, Soph. | Camryn Brown, G, Gr.
Key Additions: Janiah Barker, F, Jr. (Texas A&M) | Timea Gardiner, F, Jr. (Oregon State) | Elina Aarnisalo, G, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Charisma Osborne, G (WNBA) | Christeen Iwuala, F, Jr. (Ole Miss).
Outlook: Friday will be a monumental task for Nebraska to take down the Bruins, who are one of the top teams in the country and have a chance to end the season as National Champions. UCLA hasn’t slowed down since its 91-54 over the Huskers in late December, going 14-2 in that time and ending the regular season as Big Ten runners-up to only its chief rival USC and JuJu Watkins – who make up the Bruins only two losses on the season.
It was turnover city the last time these two teams played as they combined for 45 turnovers including 26 from UCLA and 19 from Nebraska. The Huskers must do a better job shooting the ball as they shot only 33.3% from the field in their trip to California. Compare that to the Bruins’ 55.9% performance and no wonder it was a blowout. However, with Nebraska having played two quality games in their buildup to this game, there’s very good reason to think they’ll shoot better. Plus, NU was only 3-for-19 from deep in that December matchup which was only slightly worse than UCLA’s 4-for-17 showing.
Just like its previous two games in the conference tournament, the key for Nebraska is shooting the ball efficiently. If the Huskers can do that and hold UCLA to a similar three-point shooting percentage last time out, NU has a swinging chance at one of the biggest upsets of the women’s college basketball season.
More from Nebraska On SI
- Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Can Nebraska Go On A Run?
- Four True Freshmen Who Could See the Field for Nebraska Football in 2025
- Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Michigan and Michigan State Close the Season
- Nebraska Women's Basketball Knocks Off Illinois in Big Ten Tournament Second Round
- Nebraska Replaces Spring Game with 'Husker Games'
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.