Nebraska Replaces Spring Game with 'Husker Games': Event Features Football, Volleyball, and Soccer
Nebraska Athletics has unveiled the new-look April 26, sans a football spring game.
Husker fans will get to take in the Husker Games, which will include a preview of the 2025 Nebraska football, volleyball, and soccer teams.
The Husker Games will include football activities in Memorial Stadium, a soccer matchup with Wyoming at Hibner Stadium and a spring volleyball match against Kansas at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The day will also feature tours of the Osborne Legacy Complex, the Husker Equipment Sale and a Food Truck Festival.
Nebraska football will compete in a number of events similar to the NFL's Pro Bowl games, including 7-on-7 games and skills competitions. There will also be fan engagement opportunities and former Huskers participating.
Also taking place at Memorial Stadium will be an exhibition flag football game between Midland University and a Nebraska intramural all-star team to showcase the rising sport of women’s flag football.
Gates to Memorial Stadium will open at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The flag football exhibition will begin at 1 p.m. CDT with the Husker football activities starting at 2 p.m. CDT.
A ticket to the football portion of the Husker Games will be $10 for adults and $1 for youth eighth grade and younger.
Nebraska soccer's exhibition against Wyoming at Hibner will begin at 4:30 p.m. CDT with free admission. Husker volleyball will take on Kansas at 6:30 p.m. CDT at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, where tickets are $10 for UNL Students, $20 Standing Room, $30 C Level, $45 B Level, $45 A Level, and $60 courtside/VIP.
Fans also can participate in three other events throughout the morning and early afternoon. The Husker Food Truck festival will take place outside the East Stadium from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes various food and truck options from local vendors.
The Osborne Legacy Complex, which opened last summer, will be on full display to a limited number of Husker fans for the first time. Comprehensive tours will be available between 8 a.m. and Noon.
Fans purchasing a ticket to any of the Husker Games events will also be admitted for free to the Husker Equipment Sale which will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center. Clearance and discounted team merchandise, including jerseys, helmets and other apparel will be available along with surplus marketing and promotional items and collectibles. Local retailers will also have booths set up at the Husker Spring sale with their own discounted and clearance merchandise.
Tickets for all Husker Games events will be available through a tiered on-sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 11, and continuing through 3 p.m. when tickets to all events will be on sale to the public. Fans who are a part of a Huskers Athletic Fund priority tier will receive direct communication on their time slot to purchase tickets. All tickets can be purchased at Huskers.com/tickets.
The full schedule and details for the Husker Games are below.
Osborne Legacy Complex Tours, 8 a.m.-Noon
- Cost: $50
- Fans will select their one-hour time window when purchasing tickets
- The tour includes a look at locker room, weight room, recovery areas, training table, walk-thru and team meeting rooms and ends with a Tunnel Walk experience onto Tom Osborne Field
Husker Food Truck Festival, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- East Stadium Plaza
- Local food truck vendors featuring various food and non-alcohol beverage options
Husker Equipment Sale, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Free admission with a purchased ticket to any Husker Games event
- Hawks Championship Center
- Clearance and discounted team merchandise from both Nebraska Athletics equipment including jerseys and helmets and discounted merchandise from local retailers
- Additional surplus marketing, promotional items and collectibles
- Additional details on inventory will be shared at a later date
Husker Games—Football
- Tickets: $10 adults, $1 youth, $20 West Club
- Memorial Stadium
- Gates open at 12:30 p.m.; Husker Football activities begin at 2 p.m.
- Parking--$15 general admission lots surrounding Memorial Stadium (purchase in advance)
- 7-on-7 Football, skills contests, other competitions featuring 2025 Nebraska Football team
- Husker football legends participating in competitions and skills contests
- Women’s flag football game between Midland University and UNL all-star intramural team at 1 p.m.
Husker Games—Soccer, 4:30 p.m. vs. Wyoming
- Free Admission and parking
- Hibner Stadium
Husker Games—Volleyball 6:30 p.m. vs. Kansas
- Tickets--$10 UNL Students, $20 Standing Room, $30 C Level, $45 B Level, $45 A Level; $60 courtside/VIP
- Bob Devaney Sports Center
- Doors open at 5 p.m.
- Parking--$15 general admission lots surrounding Devaney Center (purchase in advance)
Husker Games presented by FNBO Ticketing Details
- Tickets for all Husker Games presented by FNBO events will be sold based on a tiered on-sale schedule based on HAF’s priority points system outlined below:
HAF Priority Group On Sale Times (Tuesday, March 11)
- Priority Level 1 - 9 a.m. (CT)
- Priority Level 2 – 11 a.m. (CT)
- Priority Level 3 – Noon (CT)
- Priority Level 4 – 1 p.m. (CT)
- Priority Level 5 – 2 p.m. (CT)
- General Public – 3 p.m. (CT)
