Nebraska Women's Basketball Knocks Off Illinois in Big Ten Tournament Second Round
Nebraska women's basketball's Big Ten Conference Tournament run continues.
10-seed Nebraska beat 7-seed Illinois in the second round Thursday in Indianapolis, 74-70. The Huskers improve to 21-10 on the year while the Illini fall to 21-9.
Nebraska advances to the quarterfinal round on Friday against 2-seed UCLA. Illinois is projected to be in the NCAA Tournament, but will find out for sure on Sunday.
Illinois started hot but Nebraska closed hot. The Illinois began the game on a 9-0 run while the Huskers didn't make a shot for the first 5:09.
Nebraska kept the game close, though the deficit was eight points early in the fourth quarter. NU then ran off a 7-0 run and would take the lead a couple minutes later.
The Big Red closed the game on a 13-5 run.
The Huskers shot 49.1% for the game, including 8-of-16 on 3s. The Illini made 45.6% of their shots, going 5-of-14 from deep.
Nebraska's underclassmen carried the load offensively, with freshman Britt Prince scoring a team-high 17 points to go with five assists.
Sophomores Jessica Petrie and Logan Nissley scored 11 and eight points, respectively. Freshman Petra Bozan chipped in 11 points, just one off of her career high.
Nebraska's quarterfinal game against UCLA is set for 5:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Elsewhere at the Big Ten Conference Tournament
9-seed Indiana beat 8-seed Oregon, 78-62. The Hoosiers will take on top-seeded USC Friday at 11 a.m. CST. 5-seed Michigan outlasted 12-seed Washington, 66-58. The Wolverines will take on 4-seed Maryland Friday, 25 minutes after the Hoosiers and Trojans.
6-seed Michigan State and 11-seed Iowa are currently in action. The winner will play 3-seed Ohio State Friday, 25 minutes after the Huskers/Illini and Bruins.
More from Nebraska On SI
- Nebraska Replaces Spring Game with 'Husker Games'
- Expected Cold Temperatures Impact Nebraska Baseball's Weekend Series with Washington
- Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Bubble Teams Battle
- HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball on the Brink, Women's Hoops Advances, Baseball Home Opener, Football Impressions
- The Long and Short of Daikiel Shorts Jr.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.