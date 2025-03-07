Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Michigan and Michigan State Close the Season
The Big Ten regular season is coming to a close this weekend.
Michigan State already has the conference title locked up, but there are still plenty of teams with something to fight for, even the Spartans. Let's take a look at the best games of the weekend, the final weekend of the regular season.
Illinois vs. No. 18 Purdue (Friday, 8 p.m. EST)
No. 18 Purdue heads to Champaign on Friday for a Big Ten showdown against Illinois in a game that could shape conference tournament seeding. The Boilermakers are coming off a dominant 100-71 win over Rutgers, fueled by Fletcher Loyer’s 23-point performance. Purdue has been one of the most efficient teams in the league, but that efficiency will be tested on the road at Illinois.
Illinois has been strong at home, posting a 12-4 record. Tomislav Ivisic has been a key presence down low, leading the team in interior scoring. The Fighting Illini will look to slow down Purdue’s high-powered offense, which has outshot opponents by more than eight percentage points this season.
With this being one of the last chances for either of these teams to impress the NCAA Tournament committee, expect an intense battle under the Friday night lights in Champaign.
Indiana vs. Ohio State (Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST)
Indiana and Ohio State meet Saturday in Bloomington in a battle between two teams looking to finish strong in Big Ten play and get off the NCAA Tournament bubble.
The Hoosiers have been tough to beat at home, boasting a 13-4 record in Assembly Hall. However, they have struggled in close games, going just 1-2 in contests decided by fewer than four points. Indiana will look to tighten things up defensively against a Buckeyes squad that can score in bunches.
Ohio State enters the game with momentum after an electrifying 116-114 double-overtime win over Nebraska, led by Bruce Thornton’s 29 points. With both teams fighting for position in the conference standings and for a spot in the Big Dance, expect a competitive battle between these bubble dwellers.
No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 17 Michigan (Sunday, 12 p.m. EST)
No. 8 Michigan State and No. 17 Michigan will meet in East Lansing on Sunday in a high-stakes rivalry showdown to close out the regular season. The Spartans have already secured the Big Ten regular-season title, but they have plenty of motivation left as they celebrate senior night at the Breslin Center. A win over Michigan would further solidify their standing as a likely No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while a loss could open the door for a slight drop.
For Michigan this game carries extra weight after falling to the Spartans at home earlier this season, and revenge would not only even the season series but also help them push for a higher seed in March. The Wolverines will need a strong defensive effort to slow down Michigan State’s efficient offense, which has been dominant at home all season.
With emotions running high on senior night and both teams eyeing better positioning for March, this regular-season finale promises to be an intense battle between two of the Big Ten’s best. Forget conference titles, this game is for bragging rights.
