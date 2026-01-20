How to Watch No. 24 Women’s Nebraska Basketball at Wisconsin with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

The nightmare at Michigan State couldn't encapsulate the season more for the No. 24 Nebraska women's basketball team.

Made up of solid talent across the board, headlined by star point guard Britt Prince, the Huskers had an opportunity to pull off their first ranked win of the season, but a back-breaking turnover gave the Spartans a chance. Rashunda Jones — who tied the score earlier — missed the potential game-winning shot, but Julian Woodard flew in the lane to grab an offensive rebound, forcing a foul off a collision with Jessica Petrie. Woodard didn't flinch, hitting a pair of free throws to give MSU a 73-71 win over NU. Amiah Hargrove poured in a team-high 21 points, with Prince being the only other teammate to join her in double figures with 16.

In what could be described as a demoralizing defeat, the Huskers will need to move on quickly, hitting the road to face Wisconsin for a midweek battle in Madison. Here's all you need to know.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 24 Nebraska (14-4, 3-4 B1G) at Wisconsin (12-7, 4-4 B1G)

No. 24 Nebraska (14-4, 3-4 B1G) at Wisconsin (12-7, 4-4 B1G) When: Wednesday, January 21

Wednesday, January 21 Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisc.

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisc. Time: 6:30 p.m. CST

6:30 p.m. CST Watch: B1G+

B1G+ Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

Wisconsin head coach Robin Pingeton is on pace to lead the Badgers to their most wins in years. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin Scout

Head Coach

Robin Pingeton | 1st season at Wisconsin; 31st as HC

12-7 (.632) at UW; 596-382 (.609) Career Record

6x NCAA Tournament Apps.

3x MVC Regular Season, 2x MVC Tournament

Previous head coach at Missouri, Illinois State, and St. Ambrose (NAIA)

Previous assistant at Iowa State and Drake

2024-2025 Record & Awards

Record: 14-17 (4-14 B1G, 14th)

14-17 (4-14 B1G, 14th) All-B1G: 1x First Team & 1x All-Defensive

All-Time Series

Nebraska leads 17-7

Jan. 20, 2025, last matchup, 91-60 NU

Guard Ronnie Porter (13) was Wisconsin's best returner from last season and leads the team in assists this year. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Returners

Ronnie Porter | G | Sr. | Lead returner from a year ago and continues to be in a starting role, but has seen her production dip to six points and 4.6 rebounds per game, but not her assists, with a team-high 91.

Lily Krahn | G | Sr. | Remains in her bench role as a senior, averaging just short of five points per game.

Key Departures

Serah Williams | F | Transfer | First-team All-Big Ten forward who transferred to UConn over the offseason, who poured in over 19 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Carter McCray | F | Transfer | Another young, stellar forward who put up 10 points and seven rebounds as a sophomore last year before transferring to West Virginia over the offseason.

Tess Myers | G | Graduated | Full-time starter who spent her last season in college basketball as the sharpshooter for Wisconsin, leading the Badgers with 66 three-pointers.

Natalie Leuzinger | G | Graduated | Veteran guard who scored nearly seven points per game as a full-time starter in her last season.

Halle Douglass | G | Graduated | Another graduate who chipped in 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game as the team's best reserve.

Former Wisconsin guard Serah Williams (22) transferred to UConn after getting All-Big Ten First Team honors last season. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Destiny Howell | G | Gr. | Former MEAC Player of the Year from Howard, who leads the Badgers with over 14 points per game and has nailed a team-high 42 three pointers.

Kyrah Daniels | F | Jr. | Transfer from Missouri State, who's carved out a starting role at UW with a 12.8 point and 4 6-rebound average.

Breauna Ware | G | R-Jr. | A nearly 15-point player from Stony Brook, the New York native averages 7.1 PPG in starting 13 of 19 contests this season.

Gift Uchenna | F | Sr. | Nigerian forward adding six points and six rebounds per game in 16 minutes.

Laci Steele | G | Jr. | Transfer guard from NC State who's turned into a reliable producer with 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Shay Bollin | F | Gr. | Spent the last two seasons at Illinois, including the 2024-2025 season that she missed due to injury; Massachusetts native is putting up five points per contest.

Outlook

Fired after four extremely mediocre seasons and allegations of player abuse within the program, Marisa Moseley made way for the hiring of long-time Missouri coach Robin Pingeton, who was fired from the Tigers for the same subpar results as Moseley.

That saw an exodus of departures from Madison, including star and All-Big Ten First Team forward Serah Williams going to UConn after scoring 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Carter McCray was another young standout (10.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG), but transferred to West Virginia while starters Tess Myers (7.2 PPG), Natalie Leuzinger (6.9 PPG), and Halle Douglass (4.6 PPG) all exhausted their eligibility.

Wisconsin's Destiny Howell leads the team with 14 points per game after transferring from Howard where she was a MEAC Player of the Year. | Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former MEAC Player of the Year at Howard, Destiny Howell has come to Madison and averages a team-high 14.5 PPG and 42 three-pointers made. Kyrah Daniels has been a nice find from Missouri State, pouring in 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as the second of only two players averaging double figures. Stony Brooke transfer Breauna Ware (7.1 PPG), Southern Illinois transfer Gift Uchenna (6.9 PPG), and former NC State guard Laci Steele (6.7 PPG) surround the two top scorers with depth.

The Badgers are bottom five in the conference in shooting and opponent points per game, but Nebraska doesn't trail too much in those categories. However, give me the Huskers to bounce back and earn their first win in three tries.

