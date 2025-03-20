All Huskers

HuskerMax Today: Nebraska Baseball Sweeps Pepperdine & March Madness is Here!

Kaleb Henry, Nick Handley

HuskerMax Today
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry look at the sweep for Nebraska baseball over Pepperdine. March Madness is here! That means a look through the bracket before games tip off on the men's side Thursday and the women's side on Friday, including Husker women's hoops against Louisville.

Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.

Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).

