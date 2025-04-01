Nebraska Softball's Six-Game Winning Streak Ends in Series Finale Loss to Purdue
After battling Mother Nature during the first two games against Purdue, the No. 20 Nebraska Cornhuskers were hopeful that sunny skies and decent temperatures would bring a sweep.
Instead, the Huskers dropped their series finale to the Boilermakers 6-2.
Hannah Camenzind blasted two solo home runs and finished the day 3-for-3. Samantha Bland had two hits while Olivia DiNardo and Kacie Hoffmann each had one in the loss.
With the series won, head coach Rhonda Revelle turned to Kylee Magee in the circle. Magee who struggled immensely through her first several appearances and has steadily been improving. She pitched three scoreless innings against Minnesota on March 23 and turned in her one of her better outings Monday against Purdue.
Magee dodged traffic loading the bases twice without allowing a run but ran into trouble in the fifth. She was pulled after allowing three earned runs on five hits.
“She did some really, really good things and it’s good to see her put together back-to-back outings,” Revelle said of Magee.
Nebraska's offense was uncharacteristically quiet and struggled to make adjustments at the plate against Purdue pitchers Madi Elish and Julia Gossett. The Huskers stranded 11 runners on base.
“This game is humbling,” Revelle said. “… We were getting out the same way that we did yesterday, so it was a disappointing offensive performance, and we haven’t seen that very often out of our team this year.”
Hannah Camenzind got the Huskers on the board in the bottom of the first with a solo blast to right field. Her second homer came in the bottom of the fifth.
Purdue answered in the top of the fifth taking a 3-1. The Boilermakers added three more runs in the sixth inning, extending their lead to 6-2.
While the loss is disappointing, the Huskers have won back-to-back Big Ten series after splitting with Ohio State to open conference play. However, Monday's game could come back to haunt them as they continue to make a push for a postseason bid.
“We’re not only going through the Big Ten season here, we’re trying to leverage ourself for a postseason bid and a run there, so every game matters,” Revelle said. “Every win matters and every loss matters.”
Up next for the Huskers is a three-game series at Iowa beginning Friday.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Kylee Magee pitched a season-high 4.1 innings.
- Hannah Camenzind had her first career multi-homer game, as she had home runs in the first and fifth innings.
