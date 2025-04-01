After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Comes Back to Beat Arizona State in Round One of The Crown
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry break down the win and get excited (?) for another game on Wednesday!
In this story:
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry break down the win and get excited (?) for another game on Wednesday!
Watch the postgame show below.
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Runs Past Arizona State in Second Half, Advances in College Basketball Crown
- WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebraska Baseball's Series Win Over No. 5 Oregon State
- Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule Breaks TikTok Rule in Video with Harper Murray
- Time Change for Nebraska vs. Creighton Baseball Tuesday
- Donald Trump? Bo Pelini? Concert? The Husker Games Could Have Had a Much Different Look
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published