HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball's Collapse, Baseball's Weekend, Happy for an Omaha School
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry discuss a rough weekend for a couple Husker men's sports.
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry recap Nebraska men's basketball's collapse over the final few weeks of the season, including a Senior Day loss to Iowa.
Baseball was finally playing games in Lincoln this weekend. And the guys are happy for an Omaha school. Plus thoughts on the Husker Games.
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).
