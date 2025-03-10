All Huskers

Joba Chamberlain Talks Baseball Career, Growing Up in Lincoln, Husker Football, Matt Rhule, and Much More

Catching up with the Husker legend.

TJ Birkel

September 19, 2012; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain (62) throws a pitch during the seventh inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.
September 19, 2012; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain (62) throws a pitch during the seventh inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska baseball legend Joba Chamberlain joins the Common Fans for a wide ranging conversation about his journey from Lincoln Northeast to the MLB. The crew also talks Husker football fandom and gets Joba’s take on Matt Rhule. 

  • Growing up around the baseball scene in Lincoln. 
  • Journey from Lincoln Northeast to UNK to UNL to the New York Yankees. 
  • Only Husker pitcher in history to notch a W in the CWS. 
  • The unique and unbelievable feeling of getting drafted. 
  • Winning with the Yankees.
  • The midge game. 
  • Favorite MLB manager. 
  • Thoughts on the Yankees facial hair policy. 
  • All that’s wrong with youth sports and travel ball. 
  • Husker football fandom. 
  • Belief in Matt Rhule and the direction of the program. 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch above! 

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
TJ Birkel
TJ BIRKEL

T.J. Birkel is the creator and co-host of the Common Fan Podcast, a Nebraska football podcast focused entirely on Husker football, all the time. We aim to create meaningful episodes and written commentary that fans like us will enjoy, infused with heavy doses of fun and frivolity. We work hard to cover the latest Husker news of the day; to provide insightful commentary and analysis on all things Husker football; and to bring unique stories and perspectives that may not be covered by the media but that Common Fans will enjoy. GBR for LIFE!

Home/Baseball