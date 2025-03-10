Joba Chamberlain Talks Baseball Career, Growing Up in Lincoln, Husker Football, Matt Rhule, and Much More
Catching up with the Husker legend.
Nebraska baseball legend Joba Chamberlain joins the Common Fans for a wide ranging conversation about his journey from Lincoln Northeast to the MLB. The crew also talks Husker football fandom and gets Joba’s take on Matt Rhule.
- Growing up around the baseball scene in Lincoln.
- Journey from Lincoln Northeast to UNK to UNL to the New York Yankees.
- Only Husker pitcher in history to notch a W in the CWS.
- The unique and unbelievable feeling of getting drafted.
- Winning with the Yankees.
- The midge game.
- Favorite MLB manager.
- Thoughts on the Yankees facial hair policy.
- All that’s wrong with youth sports and travel ball.
- Husker football fandom.
- Belief in Matt Rhule and the direction of the program.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!
