Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket is Set; Nebrasketball Misses the Cut
For the first time since 1976, Nebraska men's basketball will not participate in a league tournament.
The Big Ten Conference Tournament field was set Sunday as the regular season came to a close. The 18-team league has 15 teams advancing to play in Indianapolis.
A five-way tie for 12th in the league pushed one team out of the field. The 7-13 teams are Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, and USC.
The tiebreaker for three or more teams is based on round-robin record, with Minnesota emerging on top at 3-1, followed by Northwestern at 3-2. USC and Iowa are next at 2-2 and 3-3, with the Torjans having the head-to-head win over the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska fell to 16th with a round-robin record of 1-4.
Penn State and Washington were already eliminated before Sunday's games.
At the top, Michigan State locked up the 1-seed a few games ago. They'll have a double-bye in the bracket, along with Maryland, Michigan, and UCLA.
Earning single-byes as the 5-9 seeds are, in order, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Oregon and Indiana.
The Big Ten Tournament will begin Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with Northwestern facing Minnesota, followed by Iowa-Ohio State then USC-Rutgers.
Peacock will stream the games on Wednesday, with Big Ten Network broadcasting the second round and quarterfinals. The semifinals and championship will be on CBS.
The full bracket with times and information can be found at BigTen.org.
Final Big Ten Standings
- Michigan State 17-3
- Maryland 14-6
- Michigan 14-6
- UCLA 13-7
- Wisconsin 13-7
- Purdue 13-7
- Illinois 12-8
- Oregon 11-8
- Indiana 10-10
- Ohio State 9-11
- Rutgers 8-12
- Minnesota 7-13
- Northwestern 7-13
- USC 7-13
- Iowa 7-13
- Nebraska 7-13
- Penn State 6-14
- Washington 4-15
