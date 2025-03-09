All Huskers

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket is Set; Nebrasketball Misses the Cut

For the first time since 1976, the Huskers will not participate in the league tournament.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3), guard Sam Hoiberg (1), center Braxton Meah (red polo) and guard Gavin Griffiths (12) walk off the court after falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3), guard Sam Hoiberg (1), center Braxton Meah (red polo) and guard Gavin Griffiths (12) walk off the court after falling to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time since 1976, Nebraska men's basketball will not participate in a league tournament.

The Big Ten Conference Tournament field was set Sunday as the regular season came to a close. The 18-team league has 15 teams advancing to play in Indianapolis.

A five-way tie for 12th in the league pushed one team out of the field. The 7-13 teams are Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, and USC.

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort (20) and guard Josh Dix (4) celebrate during the second half against Nebraska.
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort (20) and guard Josh Dix (4) celebrate during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The tiebreaker for three or more teams is based on round-robin record, with Minnesota emerging on top at 3-1, followed by Northwestern at 3-2. USC and Iowa are next at 2-2 and 3-3, with the Torjans having the head-to-head win over the Hawkeyes.

Nebraska fell to 16th with a round-robin record of 1-4.

Penn State and Washington were already eliminated before Sunday's games.

Michigan State's Frankie Fidler holds the Big Ten championship trophy after the game against Michigan.
Michigan State's Frankie Fidler holds the Big Ten championship trophy after the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the top, Michigan State locked up the 1-seed a few games ago. They'll have a double-bye in the bracket, along with Maryland, Michigan, and UCLA.

Earning single-byes as the 5-9 seeds are, in order, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Oregon and Indiana.

The Big Ten Tournament will begin Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with Northwestern facing Minnesota, followed by Iowa-Ohio State then USC-Rutgers.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
The UCLA Bruins and the Ohio State Buckeyes face off Saturday, March 8, 2025, in a semifinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peacock will stream the games on Wednesday, with Big Ten Network broadcasting the second round and quarterfinals. The semifinals and championship will be on CBS.

The full bracket with times and information can be found at BigTen.org.

Final Big Ten Standings

  1. Michigan State 17-3
  2. Maryland 14-6
  3. Michigan 14-6
  4. UCLA 13-7
  5. Wisconsin 13-7
  6. Purdue 13-7
  7. Illinois 12-8
  8. Oregon 11-8
  9. Indiana 10-10
  10. Ohio State 9-11
  11. Rutgers 8-12
  12. Minnesota 7-13
  13. Northwestern 7-13
  14. USC 7-13
  15. Iowa 7-13
  16. Nebraska 7-13
  17. Penn State 6-14
  18. Washington 4-15

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 