I-80 Club: Jack Mitchell Explains What He Would Do As King Of The Nebraska Basketball Fans
Jack Mitchell is still reeling from Nebraska's loss to Iowa and explains why he's so frustrated at those that dare question his complaints involving the officials. The mad king is at it again!
In this story:
Jack Mitchell is still reeling from Nebraska's loss to Iowa and explains why he's so frustrated at those that dare question his complaints involving the officials. The mad king is at it again!
For access to the entire episode, as well as more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club. And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!
MORE: Two Incoming Huskers Named State Gatorade Players of the Year
MORE: Blackshirts Facing Major Changes as We Assess the State of Nebraska’s Defense Heading into the 2025 Season
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Major Portal Additions for Nebraska Football & Special Teams Update
MORE: Alexis Markowski Propels Husker Women Past No. 20 Michigan State
MORE: Nebraska Guard Brice Williams Second-Best Big Ten Scorer
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published