Alexis Markowski's Career High Propels Nebraska Women's Basketball Past No. 20 Michigan State
If you were to judge both teams by first four minutes of the game Wednesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena, you would have predicted a blowout for the visitors. But because games are 40 minutes, the home side flipped a switch and pulled the upset.
Nebraska women's basketball upended No. 20 Michigan State, 85-80. NU improves to 12-4 on the year and 3-2 in Big Ten Conference play while MSU falls to 12-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.
The Huskers are 11-0 at home this season.
Michigan State jumped out to a 10-0 lead early as Nebraska struggled to hang on to the ball, let alone make any shots. Luckily for the home side, both teams shot under 40% as the Spartans held a 21-15 lead after the first quarter.
Three minutes into the second, Nebraska tore off on a 15-0 run. The lead would grow to as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but Michigan State found a way to threaten late.
Riding 50% shooting in the final frame, the Spartans got as close as four points down the stretch. But the Huskers made 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold on for the upset victory.
Nebraska shot 44.1% for the game, including 5-of-14 on 3s. The Huskers made 28-of-35 free throws.
Michigan State shot 44.6% overall, making 8-of-26 from deep. The Spartans added 14 made free throws on 19 attempts.
Alexis Markowski scored a game and career-high 28 points. She also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Nebraska heads on the road Sunday to face Rutgers (8-8, 0-5 Big Ten). Tip from Piscataway is set for 1 p.m. CST on B1G+.
