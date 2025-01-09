Two Incoming Huskers Named State Gatorade Players of the Year
Two incoming Nebraska volleyball players earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors for their respective states on Thursday.
Campbell Flynn was named Gatorade Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year for the second straight year.
The 6-foot-3 setter from Rochester Hills, Mich., wrapped up her high school volleyball career with an impressive 1,973 assists and 737 kills, capping it off by competing in the Under Armour All-America Game last week. This past season, she recorded 730 assists and 180 digs for Mercy High School, guiding the Marlins to a 31-3 record and a spot in the Division I regional semifinals. She delivered 131 kills, 52 blocks, and 36 service aces at the net while maintaining an impressive .394 hitting percentage.
A standout on the national stage, Flynn was part of the U.S. U21 Women’s National Team that secured gold at the NORCECA Championships last summer. Recognized as the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit and the top setter in the Class of 2025 by PrepDig.com, she also led her team to a state championship in 2023.
Teraya Sigler is also a repeat honoree as the Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Scottsdale, Ariz., closed out her high school volleyball career with 1,951 kills and 1,128 digs, highlighted by her recent appearance in the Under Armour All-America Game. This past season, she powered Horizon High School to a 25-5 record and their fourth consecutive Conference 5A state championship, delivering 33 kills and 20 digs in the title match.
Across the season, Sigler tallied 619 kills, 354 digs, 65 service aces, and 28 blocks, all while maintaining a .398 hitting percentage. Ranked as the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 by PrepDig.com, she also represented the U.S. U21 Women’s National Team, helping secure a gold medal at the NORCECA Championships last summer.
The Gatorade Player of the Year award is presented annually to the most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character.
MORE: Blackshirts Facing Major Changes as We Assess the State of Nebraska’s Defense Heading into the 2025 Season
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Major Portal Additions for Nebraska Football & Special Teams Update
MORE: Alexis Markowski Propels Husker Women Past No. 20 Michigan State
MORE: Nebraska Guard Brice Williams Second-Best Big Ten Scorer
MORE: Matchups to Watch in the Orange Bowl
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.