Carriker Chronicles: Major Portal Additions for Nebraska Football & Special Teams Update

The Huskers' O-line addition from Alabama comes with some baggage. Also, college and NFL playoff predictions.

Adam Carriker

Nebraska has added some major transfer portal talent and has made drastic changes to the roster. Adam Carriker discusses the Huskers' newest and controversial O-line addition, from Alabama. Adam also knows there's a top-5 special teams coordinator who's interested in coaching for Nebraska! He discusses that and other potential special teams coordinators. Then, Husker men's basketball collapses/gets hosed in Iowa City. Finally, it's college football & NFL payoff prediction time!

