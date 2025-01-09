Carriker Chronicles: Major Portal Additions for Nebraska Football & Special Teams Update
The Huskers' O-line addition from Alabama comes with some baggage. Also, college and NFL playoff predictions.
In this story:
Nebraska has added some major transfer portal talent and has made drastic changes to the roster. Adam Carriker discusses the Huskers' newest and controversial O-line addition, from Alabama. Adam also knows there's a top-5 special teams coordinator who's interested in coaching for Nebraska! He discusses that and other potential special teams coordinators. Then, Husker men's basketball collapses/gets hosed in Iowa City. Finally, it's college football & NFL payoff prediction time!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
