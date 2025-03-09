All Huskers

Iowa Ruins Nebraska Men's Basketball's Senior Day, Keeps Huskers Out of Big Ten Tournament Field

The Huskers will miss the conference tournament this week after closing the regular season on five-game losing streak.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) drives against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) drives against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

A disastrous finish to the regular season for Nebrasketball.

Nebraska lost to Iowa on Senior Day in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena, ??-??. The Huskers close the regular season at 17-14 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten Conference while the Hawkeyes finish 6-15 on the year and 7-13 in the league.

The Huskers lost their last five games of the season and finish in a multi-way tie in the league standings, losing the tiebreakers and to miss the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Rollie Worster (24) gets fouled by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brock Harding (2) during the first half.
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Rollie Worster (24) gets fouled by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brock Harding (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska started out on fire from 3, making 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. But that luck wouldn't last, as the Huskers missed their next 10 from deep.

Iowa, meanwhile, used an 11-0 run to jumpstart a 30-17 close to the half.

Nebraska got as close as two points in the second half, but Iowa stretched that back to double digits and continued to hold off the few Husker attacks that came.

The Huskers shot 34.9% for the game, including 6-of-27 on 3s. The Hawkeyes made 49.2% of their shots, making 11-of-28 from deep.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) shoots a three-point basket against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort (20).
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) shoots a three-point basket against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort (20) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Juwan Gary posted a game-high 24 points on Senior Day. He also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Sam Hoiberg was the only other Husker in double figures with 12 points.

Iowa's win puts them in to the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska wont' play in a league tournament for the first time since 1976.

The Huskers will now likely play in either the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas or the National Invitational Tournament.

More from Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball