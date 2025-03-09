Iowa Ruins Nebraska Men's Basketball's Senior Day, Keeps Huskers Out of Big Ten Tournament Field
A disastrous finish to the regular season for Nebrasketball.
Nebraska lost to Iowa on Senior Day in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena, ??-??. The Huskers close the regular season at 17-14 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten Conference while the Hawkeyes finish 6-15 on the year and 7-13 in the league.
The Huskers lost their last five games of the season and finish in a multi-way tie in the league standings, losing the tiebreakers and to miss the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Nebraska started out on fire from 3, making 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. But that luck wouldn't last, as the Huskers missed their next 10 from deep.
Iowa, meanwhile, used an 11-0 run to jumpstart a 30-17 close to the half.
Nebraska got as close as two points in the second half, but Iowa stretched that back to double digits and continued to hold off the few Husker attacks that came.
The Huskers shot 34.9% for the game, including 6-of-27 on 3s. The Hawkeyes made 49.2% of their shots, making 11-of-28 from deep.
Juwan Gary posted a game-high 24 points on Senior Day. He also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Sam Hoiberg was the only other Husker in double figures with 12 points.
Iowa's win puts them in to the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska wont' play in a league tournament for the first time since 1976.
The Huskers will now likely play in either the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas or the National Invitational Tournament.
