Iowa Transfer Forward Pryce Sandfort Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers have picked up their first of several transfers for this portal season.

Kaleb Henry

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) reacts after making a 3 against the Washington Huskies Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) reacts after making a 3 against the Washington Huskies Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nebraska men's basketball is on the board with a transfer portal commitment

Pryce Sandfort, a 6-6 sophomore forward for Iowa, has committed to the Huskers. The transfer made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

A Waukee, Iowa, native, Sandfort played two seasons for the Hawkeyes. He saw action in 65 games over that time, averaging 5.6 points, including.

This past season, Sandfort averaged 8.8 points on 48.8% shooting. He made 40% of his attempts from 3.

In two career games against Nebraska, Sandfort averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 made 3s.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) embrace after the game.
Mar 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) and Iowa Hawkeyes forward Pryce Sandfort (24) embrace after the game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sandort was the 2023 Iowa Mr. Basketball after averaging 24.9 points, 11 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 steals as a senior at Waukee Northwest. His older brother Payton just finished his final year at Iowa, where he played in 134 games over four season.

Nebraska will have to add several transfers before next season. The Huskers are losing at least seven players from the 2024-25 roster.

