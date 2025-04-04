Iowa Transfer Forward Pryce Sandfort Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska men's basketball is on the board with a transfer portal commitment
Pryce Sandfort, a 6-6 sophomore forward for Iowa, has committed to the Huskers. The transfer made the announcement on social media Friday morning.
A Waukee, Iowa, native, Sandfort played two seasons for the Hawkeyes. He saw action in 65 games over that time, averaging 5.6 points, including.
This past season, Sandfort averaged 8.8 points on 48.8% shooting. He made 40% of his attempts from 3.
In two career games against Nebraska, Sandfort averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 made 3s.
Sandort was the 2023 Iowa Mr. Basketball after averaging 24.9 points, 11 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.7 steals as a senior at Waukee Northwest. His older brother Payton just finished his final year at Iowa, where he played in 134 games over four season.
Nebraska will have to add several transfers before next season. The Huskers are losing at least seven players from the 2024-25 roster.
