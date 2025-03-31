Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule Breaks TikTok Rule in Video with Harper Murray
Matt Rhule seems to have broken his own rule regarding trendy dances at the hallowed grounds of Memorial Stadium.
The Nebraska football coach was spotted in a recent TikTok video posted by Husker volleyball's Harper Murray, performing a viral dance inside of Memorial Stadium. Murray added in her caption that she thought the coach "didn't like tik tok."
Rhule had previously stated publicly on the Pat McAfee Show back on Feb. 27 that he had to institute a new rule at the Nebraska football facilities to limit the use of the app from his younger players. He was made aware of the use of the football complex for TikToks through his daughter and inpart due to Murray.
"I walked into the training table the other day and Harper Murray, our All-American volleyball player, was sitting there with my nine-year-old," Rhule said on the Pat McAfee Show during the NFL Combine. "She said, 'Coach Rhule, we're going to do a TikTok."
"Now, I'm anti-TikTok," Rhule said. "I won't let the kids have it. My nine-year-old is like 'What are you going to say to Harper?' I'm like, 'Oh, have fun."
Rhule then said he downloaded the popular app, only to find "people in the facility" on different videos across TikTok. Rhule stated he saw 35 of his football players using the app, while one player used the app inside of the facility. The coach defined that as a "hard no."
The football coach then returned to his team and instructed the strength and conditioning staff to use the learning moment into a team workout.
"Our strength coach did a TikTok workout this morning with the freshman," Rhule said to McAfee. "They were pushing players with their bios and all their cool stuff they to post on there. They were doing wall sits at the end, and every freshman had to get out and do a 10-second TikTok dance while the rest of the guys did the wall sit."
Rhule called it a "welcome to old school" for the new players on the Nebraska football roster. Despite his stern message, Rhule elected to join Murray for the TikTok posted on Monday afternoon.
Murray is used to having featured guests in her TikTok's including former volleyball coach John Cook, as well as other Husker volleyball teammates. Following her post, several social media profiles commented on the post ranging from Barstool Sports' owner Dave Portnoy, 2027 quarterback recruit Trae Taylor, and other media members.
Despite the coach's stance on using TikTok within the private Nebraska football complex, Rhule still seems capable of staying one step ahead of his team in viral content. The Huskers continue their spring practice sessions leading into their April 26 "Husker Games" in place of a traditional Red-White Spring Game to conclude the spring season.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Time Change for Nebraska vs. Creighton Baseball Tuesday
- Donald Trump? Bo Pelini? Concert? The Husker Games Could Have Had a Much Different Look
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Creighton & Omaha: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Nebraska Baseball’s Upset of No. 5 Oregon State Could Be a Turning Point
- Ferraris and Lamborghinis: A Deep Dive Into Nebraska Football’s Wide Receivers
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.