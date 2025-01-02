All Huskers

Kentucky Transfer Receiver Hardley Gilmore IV Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers pick up another transfer wideout from the Bluegrass State.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 16, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17) carries the ball during the second quarter against the Murray State Racers at Kroger Field.
Nebraska football has picked up another transfer portal commitment from Kentucky.

Freshman wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV has committed to Nebraska. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gilmore follows teammate Dane Key and his former Wildcat position coach, Daikiel Shorts Jr., to Lincoln after Nebraska coach Matt Rhule added Shorts to replace Garret McGuire at the request of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.

Murray State Racers defensive back James Jackson tackles Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV (17).
In his lone season in Lexington, Gilmore saw action in the final seven games after missing the first five with an injury. Over that stretch, he caught six passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.

Gilmore was a consensus four-star prospect out of Pahokee High School in Florida. He picked Kentucky over Penn State and Central Florida.

