Kentucky Transfer Receiver Hardley Gilmore IV Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football has picked up another transfer portal commitment from Kentucky.
Freshman wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV has committed to Nebraska. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Gilmore follows teammate Dane Key and his former Wildcat position coach, Daikiel Shorts Jr., to Lincoln after Nebraska coach Matt Rhule added Shorts to replace Garret McGuire at the request of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.
In his lone season in Lexington, Gilmore saw action in the final seven games after missing the first five with an injury. Over that stretch, he caught six passes for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Gilmore was a consensus four-star prospect out of Pahokee High School in Florida. He picked Kentucky over Penn State and Central Florida.
