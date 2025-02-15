Nebraska Basketball Faces Key Road Test Against Northwestern
The Nebraska Cornhuskers head to Evanston this Sunday to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a crucial Big Ten matchup.
Nebraska, sitting at 16-9 overall and 6-8 in the conference, is looking to strengthen its postseason resume. Northwestern, meanwhile, has struggled in league play with a 4-10 record but has been tough at home, boasting an 11-3 mark in Evanston.
Northwestern is coming off a hard-fought 81-75 loss to Oregon, a game in which senior guard Ty Berry poured in 23 points. Berry has been a consistent outside threat, shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Another name to watch for the Wildcats is Nick Martinelli, who has been on a tear recently, averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.
Nebraska’s efficiency from the field (46.0%) has been slightly better than Northwestern’s (44.5%), and the Huskers will need to capitalize on their shooting advantage to earn a road win.
Close games have been a theme for Northwestern, with the Wildcats holding a 3-2 record in games decided by three points or fewer. If this contest comes down to the wire, Nebraska will need to stay composed and execute in the clutch.
For the Cornhuskers, a win would provide a much-needed boost as they aim to climb back to .500 in Big Ten play. For Northwestern, protecting home court is essential as they try to finish strong in an otherwise disappointing conference campaign.
With both teams desperate for a victory, expect a competitive and entertaining battle in Evanston on Sunday afternoon.
