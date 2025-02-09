Nebraska Men's Basketball Holds Off Ohio State, 79-71
The hot February continues for Nebraska men's basketball.
Nebraska held off Ohio State Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 79-71. The Huskers improve to 16-8 on the year and 6-7 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Buckeyes fall to 14-10 overall and 6-7 in the league.
NU has won four consecutive games.
Both teams started out on fire in the first half, shooting about 60% for much of the first several minutes. Nebraska shot 51.9% in the opening 20 minutes but trailed 39-34 at the break.
After an Ohio State 3 in the first minute of the second half, the Huskers tore off on an 8-0 run. A couple minutes later, the Big Red used an 11-0 run to take the lead and never trail for the rest of the game.
The Huskers shot 51.9% for the game, including 7-of-21 from 3. The Buckeys made 42.6% of their shots, including 10-of-25 from deep.
Nebraska made 18-of-21 free throws to Ohio State's 9-of-15.
Brice Williams scored a team-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists. Juwan Gary tallied 19 points and five boards, chipping in a blocked shot and a steal as well.
Nebraska stays home Thursday to host Maryland. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
