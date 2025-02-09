All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Holds Off Ohio State, 79-71

The Huskers notch a fourth-straight win to improve to 16-8.

Kaleb Henry

Feb 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers center Braxton Meah (34) shoots the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes center Ivan Njegovan (17) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Feb 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers center Braxton Meah (34) shoots the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes center Ivan Njegovan (17) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

The hot February continues for Nebraska men's basketball.

Nebraska held off Ohio State Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 79-71. The Huskers improve to 16-8 on the year and 6-7 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Buckeyes fall to 14-10 overall and 6-7 in the league.

NU has won four consecutive games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) passes to forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce
Feb 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) passes to forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) against Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Both teams started out on fire in the first half, shooting about 60% for much of the first several minutes. Nebraska shot 51.9% in the opening 20 minutes but trailed 39-34 at the break.

After an Ohio State 3 in the first minute of the second half, the Huskers tore off on an 8-0 run. A couple minutes later, the Big Red used an 11-0 run to take the lead and never trail for the rest of the game.

The Huskers shot 51.9% for the game, including 7-of-21 from 3. The Buckeys made 42.6% of their shots, including 10-of-25 from deep.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts after a play during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Pin
Feb 9, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts after a play during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska made 18-of-21 free throws to Ohio State's 9-of-15.

Brice Williams scored a team-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists. Juwan Gary tallied 19 points and five boards, chipping in a blocked shot and a steal as well.

Nebraska stays home Thursday to host Maryland. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

MORE: No. 13 Texas Tech Rallies Late, Hands Nebraska Softball First Loss

MORE: Three Takes on Scott Frost’s Coaching Staff at UCF

MORE: Ava Kuszak’s Two Homers Lead Nebraska Softball to Pair of Victories

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Alexis Markowski a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award

MORE: Nebraska Pitcher Mason McConnaughey Earns More National Attention

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball