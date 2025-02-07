Nebraska Pitcher Mason McConnaughey Earns More National Attention
Nebraska pitcher Mason McConnaughey has plenty of expectations going into the 2025 season.
The Husker junior was named a a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and to the 2025 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.
Fan voting will again play a part in the Golden Spikes Award in 2025. Following the midseason watch list announcement on April 3, baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com with the naming of the semifinalists and finalists. The 2025 Golden Spikes Award winner will be announced in late June in conjunction with the end of the amateur baseball season.
McConnaughey is the first Husker Husker named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List since Ryan Boldt in 2016. The junior is one of 55 players across high school and college baseball to earn mention on the watch list from USA Baseball.
The Topeka, Kan. native was a second-team selection by NCBWA after picking up third-team All-America honors from D1Baseball in January.
McConnaughey totaled 91 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .239 batting average in 73 innings last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. He is the fifth NU pitcher in school history to return after a 90-plus strikeout season, joining Bob Sebra, Troy Brohawn, Shane Komine, and Joba Chamberlain.
Earlier this week, McConnaughey and the Huskers were listed No. 24 in NCBWA’s preseason poll. Nebraska opens the 2025 campaign next weekend at the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona. The Huskers will face UC Irvine on Friday, No. 16 Vanderbilt on Saturday, and San Diego State on Sunday.
