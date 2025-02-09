No. 13 Texas Tech Rallies Late, Hands Nebraska Softball First Loss
Errors and a late comeback from the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) doomed the No. 19 Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) in a 6-5 loss on Friday evening at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.
All six runs Texas Tech scored were unearned.
Capitalizing on four Nebraska errors, the Red Raiders staged a comeback with a four-run sixth inning and a two-run seventh, scoring five of their six runs with two outs.
However, there is no need to panic.
The Huskers secured a winning record this weekend after taking the first three games. This Nebraska squad also hasn't the typical offseason that these others have had.
Due to injuries, NU has only played each other since arriving on campus to begin the school year. There was a fall slate of games against local programs, it was just intrasquad scrimmages.
It's also very early in the season. By the end of the year, the loss to Texas Tech won't be a bad loss because the Red Raiders should be in the hunt for a Big 12 title.
Nebraska ace Jordy Bahl took the loss despite striking out 10 batters.
Olivia DiNardo recorded two hits and drove in three runs for the Big Red, while Ava Kuszak added two hits of her own.
Nebraska wasted no time getting on the board, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Olivia DiNardo’s single drove in Ava Kuszak and Jordyn Bahl, who had reached earlier — Bahl on a single and Kuszak on an error.
In the fifth, Kuszak notched her second hit of the game, advanced to third on a Bahl sacrifice bunt, and scored on another DiNardo single. Hannah Camenzind then delivered a base hit to center, bringing home Nessa McMillen, who was running for Kacie Hoffmann, to extend the lead to 4-0.
Nebraska kept the momentum going in the sixth when Bella Bacon reached second on a Texas Tech fielding error. Dakota Carter came in as a pinch runner, and a Lauren Camenzind single brought her home, pushing the lead to 5-0.
NiJaree Canady didn't pitch for the Red Raiders but did contribute at the plate launching a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to bring her team within two.
A Nebraska error in the bottom of the seventh opened the door for the Red Raiders, who scored two runs on a two-out ground ball to secure a 6-5 win.
NU wraps up the NFCA Leadoff Classic on Sunday at noon CST against No. 24 Mississippi State. Fans can watch the game for free on GameChanger or tune in via the Huskers Radio Network.
