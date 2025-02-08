Ava Kuszak’s Two Homers Lead Nebraska Softball to Pair of Victories
Nebraska softball put together a pair of wins Friday at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., to begin the season 3-0.
Game 1
Nebraska had a comfortable lead against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles when Ava Kuszak ended the game with one swing.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning, the junior transfer from Wisconsin launched a ball deep over the temporary fence for a walk-off grand slam, giving the Huskers a 12-2 win in five innings.
Kuszak finished the game 2-for-4 with four runs batted in. Jordy Bahl, Emmerson Cope, and Kacie Hoffmann each had two hits. Hoffman had two RBIs while Cope added a home run and three RBIs.
Kylee Magee (1-0) earned the win for Nebraska, striking out four and allowing just one earned run over three innings. Cope closed out the final two frames, retiring every batter she faced. Natalie Herrington (0-1) took the loss for the Golden Eagles.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Kylee Magee made her first start in the circle for the Huskers after she missed most of the 2024 season with Arizona State due to injury.
- Kacie Hoffmann also made her first start for the Big Red.
- Nessa McMillen had her first career at-bat for NU.
- Ava Kuszak had a career-high four RBIs.
- Jordy Bahl tied her career high with two hits.
- Emmerson Cope tied her career high with three RBIs.
Game 2
Nebraska run-ruled its second straight opponent, defeating Bethune-Cookman 9-1 in five innings.
Kuszak continued her hot hitting with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning, She finished the night 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
The lefties dominated in the circle for the Huskers. Hannah Camenzind (1-0) secured the win, striking out three without issuing a walk over four innings, and Caitlin Olensky followed her with a flawless fifth inning.
Lauren Camenzind produced three RBIs, which tied her career high. She also recorded two hits, as did Samantha Bland.
Nebraska scored in four of the five innings. Malia Thoms, Bella Bacon, and Abbie Squier each collected one hit in the contest.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Hannah Camenzind recorded her first start and win in the circle for the Huskers.
- Bella Bacon had a career-high nine putouts.
- Ava Kuszak posted six assists, a career best.
- Lauren Camenzind’s three RBIs tied her career high.
- The Huskers run-ruled two straight opponents on Friday, the first time that’s happened since NU had two run-rule victories on the same day in February of 2023.
The Huskers return to the Eddie C. Moore Complex for a date with No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on MLB Network and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.