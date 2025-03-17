Nebraska Softball Avoids Using Jordy Bahl in the Circle, Drops Series to Ohio State
The No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers used their entire pitching staff Sunday in a 12-6 loss to Ohio State.
Except for one.
After a rough outing on Saturday, Jordy Bahl remained at first base for the entirety of Sunday's loss. Nebraska was never in a position for her to come in and save the game.
By the third inning, the Buckeyes had taken a 9-3 lead and the deficit was too much for Nebraska to overcome.
The loss didn't count toward either team's conference record but it did mark the first losing weekend of the season for NU.
Kylee Magee (2-2) took the loss for Nebraska, now at 20-8 (1-1 Big Ten). She started the game and gave up four earned runs. Emmerson Cope followed with 1.1 innings of relief, allowing four earned runs. Caitlin Olensky pitched 0.2 innings, surrendering one earned run, while Hannah Camenzind closed out the game with three innings of work, giving up two earned runs and striking out three.
Ava Bredwell led Nebraska at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Olivia DiNardo also homered, while Cope contributed a double.
DiNardo's home run tied last season's team total for home runs with 61 and Bredwell's pushed the total to 62. The program record is 76 and was set in 2022.
The Buckeyes scored in four of the six innings at the plate and threatened to run-rule Nebraska in the bottom of the fifth until third baseman Samantha Bland turned an unassisted double-play and Hannah Camenzind posted a strikeout to end the inning.
In the sixth inning, Kacie Hoffmann singled before Bredwell launched a two-run homer, trimming Ohio State’s lead to 9-5.
The Buckeyes responded in the bottom half with a two-run homer of their own, pushing the lead to 11-5. A Husker error allowed another run to score, making it 12-5.
In the seventh, Bahl singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on Bella Bacon’s flyout. She later scored on another wild pitch, but Nebraska couldn’t catch Ohio State and the Buckeyes secured a 12-6 victory taking the series.
Nebraska kicks off its first home conference series against Minnesota on Friday at 5 p.m. CDT and will stream on B1G+. Fans can also listen on the Huskers Radio Network.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- The Huskers suffered their first losing weekend of the season, after compiling winning records at all five tournaments they competed in.
- NU totaled 37 hits, 27 runs, nine home runs and nine doubles on the weekend.
- Olivia DiNardo’s home run marked Nebraska’s 61st of the season, which ties last year’s total.
- Ava Bredwell’s home run was NU’s 62nd of the season, which ties the team total for fifth in program history.
- Jordy Bahl had one hit to extend her hitting streak to 12 games.
