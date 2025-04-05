Jordy Bahl's Grand Slam Powers Nebraska Softball Past Iowa
Jordy Bahl continued to show the softball world why she should be considered for the National Player of the Year during Nebraska 12-0 win over Iowa at Pearl Field in Iowa City on Friday.
Bahl, who moved into the leadoff spot in the lineup, went 1-for-2 with a grand slam, four RBIs, and two runs scored. She also earned the win in the circle, as she threw a complete-game shutout with only three hits and eight strikeouts.
The win was the 17th run-rule victory of the season for the Huskers, which tied the program record set in 2015. It was also the seventh shutout of the year.
Lauren Camenzind went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, which tied her career high. Ava Kuszak, who hit in the three-hole, notched two RBIs, while Bella Bacon and Olivia DiNardo each added a double.
The Huskers, as a team, drew 10 free passes and outhit the Hawkeyes 7-3.
Lauren Camenzind got the Huskers on the board first with a bases-loaded single to left field in the top of the second inning, setting the stage for Bahl's12th home run of the season.
Hannah Camenzind and Ava Kuszak drew back-to-back walks before DiNardo drove in Hannah Camenzind on a double.
With a 6-0 lead heading into the third inning, Nebraska tacked on three more. Samantha Bland walked and scored on a double from Bacon and then Kuszak drove in two on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 9-0.
The final three runs crossed home in the top of the fourth.
Iowa's ace Jalen Adams was tagged with the loss allowing six earned runs on two hits and six walks in just 1.1 innings of work. Haley Downe worked 2.2 innings in relief, allowing six more earned runs on five hits and three walks and Jaylee Ojo finished the contest with a scorless inning.
Nebraska and Iowa continue their three-game series Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- NU has posted 12 innings this year with six or more runs after a six-run second inning at Iowa.
- Jordy Bahl’s grand slam in the top of the second marked the Huskers’ fifth grand slam of the season.
- Bahl has now pitched 27.1 straight innings without allowing an earned run.
- Bahl also grabbed a new career high with four RBIs.
- Lauren Camenzind tied her career highs in hits (3) and RBIs (3).
- Today’s win was the Huskers’ 17th run-rule victory of the season, which ties for the most in school history.
- NU has scored 10+ runs in 16 games this season.
- The Huskers drew 10 walks, which was the most since they had 10 against Omaha in 2022.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Mike Ekeler's Impact on the 2025 Nebraska Football Season
- Nebraska Football Spring Spotlight: Dane Key
- Central Michigan Transfer Forward Ugnius Jarusevicius Commits to Nebraska
- Gallery: Huskers Get Game One Win Over Rutgers
- Nebraska Baseball Opens Weekend With 8-5 Win Over Rutgers
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.