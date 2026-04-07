Nebraska Forward, Lincoln Native Justin Bolis Enters the Transfer Portal

The second departure of the offseason for Nebraska is here.

The transfer portal opened on Tuesday, beginning a 15-day window for underclassmen to look for new homes. Husker sophomore forward Justin Bolis is among those looking to play elsewhere.

Bolis played in 17 games this season, as Nebraska posted its best-ever record and made a run to the Sweet 16. He scored a total of three points on the year, including two in three minutes in the season opener against West Georgia.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Leo Curtis and forward Justin Bolis react after defeating the Troy Trojans during a first-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

He redshirted the 2024-25 season in Lincoln. Prior to that, he started 31 games at Southeast Community College. With the Bobcats, he averaged 15.5 points per game on 52 percent shooting, with 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks

The 6-foot-8 product of Lincoln High averaged nine points and six rebounds per game as a senior.

Bolis was unlikely to crack the rotation this next season, as Nebraska is flush with returning forwards.

A pair of starters in first-team All-Big Ten selection Pryce Sandfort and Berke Büyüktuncel, along with Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager, are expected back. Sandfort set Nebraska's single-season record for made three-pointers this year, while Frager averaged 11.8 points a game and scored more than 20 points on six separate occasions. The longest-tenured starter, Büyüktuncel, has made 51 starts over two seasons in Lincoln.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel celebrates during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Nebraska and Troy at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bolis would also be competing for minutes with returning forwards Will Cooper and Leo Curtis. Cooper redshirted this year, after averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game at Air Force. True freshman Curtis appeared in 17 games this season.

The Huskers have signed a pair of high school forwards from the 2026 class in Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier. The pair of four-star signees are 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-5, respectively, and could see the floor immediately in Lincoln.

"I'm really excited about our freshmen," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said on Monday. "The way that we've always done it, you throw the ball out and the guys that show that they belong on the court, those are the guys that are in your rotation."

Bolis joins Quentin Rhymes in departing the program for the transfer portal. Their exits have Nebraska up to five available spots for transfers or additional high school signees.

Hoiberg has said that the emphasis on additions is fit in terms of skills, with the returning players, and the culture.

"A lot of this is going to revolve around Pryce and Braden and getting Connor (Essegian) back," Hoiberg said. "But it's important to get a group that fits with those guys."

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts after a huddle during a practice session ahead of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hoiberg would also like to get guys that fit the way he wants his team to play, being able to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

"We're gonna have to replace (starters Lawrence, Hoiberg, and Rienk Mast)," Hoiberg said. "Both ends. If you can get two-way players in those spots, it's very important. But when you look at our needs, that's the biggest thing, especially with what we've got returning."

At the end of the day, Bolis was going to have a tough time breaking into the rotation against those returning and incoming players. He also isn't at a position of need for Nebraska this offseason, which is ball handling and bigs.

The portal window runs through April 21.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.