Nebraska Men's Basketball Needs to End Losing Streak vs. Inconsistent USC
Nebraska basketball has had a disastrous start to conference play after the season began with such promise.
The Huskers started the year 12-2 before the Iowa game changed everything. After building a second-half lead, Nebraska completely collapsed on the road against Iowa and then melted in overtime. The team has not looked the same since.
The very next game, the Huskers were blown out 104-68 on the road at Purdue. Their conference record sits at 2-5 after four consecutive losses to Big Ten opponents. These losses have taken their NCAA Tournament hopes and put them in serious jeopardy.
Now, Nebraska has a chance to end that four-game losing streak against an opponent that has also struggled as of late. Because of everything that is on the line, Nebraska has no choice but to win this game.
The Trojans have been one of the most confusing teams in the Big Ten this season. They struggled in the nonconference and were only 5-3 when they played their first Big Ten opponent of the season. They lost that game to Oregon by eight points at home, but then they turned things around the next game.
They destroyed Washington on the road to get their first conference win of the season and then rattled off three more consecutive victories over nonconference opponents to gain some momentum. However, their next two Big Ten games did not go the way they wanted. They lost to Michigan and Indiana by double figures and dropped their conference record to 1-3.
But then something unexpected happened in the next game. They upset No. 13 Illinois on the road by 10 points. It was their best win of the season by far, and it gave them enough momentum to also beat Iowa at home in the next game by 10 points.
They seemed like they had surging momentum, and that their season had finally turned around, until their most recent game against Wisconsin.
The Trojans were blown out on their home floor by the No. 24 Badgers, bringing their momentum to a screeching halt. That is what the lead-up has been for USC heading into this game with Nebraska. Similarly to the Huskers, they are an inconsistent team that needs to string some wins together.
This game against USC is the perfect opportunity for Nebraska to end its losing streak. The Trojans are not a consistently good team as they have shown the last few weeks. New head coach Eric Musselman has brought enthusiasm to the program, but not consistency. The Huskers need to take advantage of that fact.
USC is talented and has shown itself to be dangerous at times, but if Nebraska wants to go back to the NCAA Tournament they have no choice but to start winning games like this one.
