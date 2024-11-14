Nebraska Men's Basketball Runs Away from Fairleigh Dickinson, 86-60
The poor shooting continued for Nebraska men's basketball Wednesday night, but so did the winning.
Nebraska beat Fairleigh Dickinson 86-60. The Huskers stay undefeated at 3-0 while the Knights fall to 1-3.
NU did not make a shot for the first 3:24 of the game. The shooting stayed cool for most of the half but eventually improved enough to go into the break at 44% with a 45-25 lead.
The defense showed up, as it has needed to in the early part of the season. FDU cut the deficit to nine at one point in the second half, but NU answered with a 13-2 run to put the game away for good.
Nebraska shot 43.1% for the game, including 7-of-28 from 3. Fairleigh Dickinson shot 40.4% overall, making 7-of-23 3s.
The Huskers got to the line at-will once again, shooting 28 free throws and making 23 of them.
Juwan Gary poured in a team-high 19 points, dishing out a game-high five assists. Berke Buyuktuncel (12) and Brice Williams (10) also scored in double figures, while Connor Essegian, Rollie Worster, Ahron Ulis, and Gavin Griffiths all scored eight points.
Nebraska leaves Lincoln for the next game, taking on St. Mary's in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the Sanford Pentagon.
