Dana Holgorsen's Mentor Says the Air Raid Offense Could Work for Nebraska
Nebraska football is entering a period of change, with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen preparing to reshape the team’s approach on offense.
Though he’s only been with the Huskers for a week, Holgorsen is expected to start blending elements of his signature Air Raid offense into the team’s playbook. While it’s impossible that Nebraska will fully adopt this new system by their upcoming game against USC, fans might see a gradual transition, with a full rollout possible in 2025 if Holgorsen remains on the staff.
This shift has stirred mixed feelings among Nebraska fans, many of whom worry about how a pass-heavy offense would fare in the Big Ten. The tradition of run-oriented offenses in the conference is often seen as better suited for the cold weather, and that is what many Big Ten teams have stuck to.
Hal Mumme, one of the original minds behind the Air Raid system and a mentor to Holgorsen, believes the offense can succeed anywhere if handled correctly. In a recent interview on Hail Varsity Radio, Mumme discussed why he thinks the Air Raid could work at Nebraska, even in Big Ten competition.
“I never really cared about what the conference’s style was,” Mumme said. “I just wanted our style to be what it was, and we wanted to be good at it. Anyway, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, but if your athletes are fairly equal in ability, it gives you a great advantage, mainly because not many people do it.”
Timing, Mumme says, is on Holgorsen’s side. Although the Air Raid system was once common in the Big 12, it’s now less popular, providing a chance to reintroduce it in a way that might surprise Big Ten opponents.
“There was a time in the Big 12 when nearly every school in the conference was running it, maybe 10 or 12 years ago. But now it’s kind of rotated back, and it’s not as popular as it was to begin with. So I think it’s a good time to pull it out.”
Nebraska’s Air Raid experiment will soon be put to the test as the Huskers explore whether this high-energy offense can withstand the demands of Big Ten play, especially in the unpredictable fall climate of Big Ten country.
