Nebraska Women's Basketball Signs Elite Scorer Out of Utah
Nebraska women's basketball added an elite scorer on Wednesday.
The Huskers signed Oliva Hamlin. The 5-9 guard from St. George Utah is the No. 2 player in the state by Prep Girls Hoops and the No. 59 player in the country by Prospects Nation.
"We could not be more excited to add Olivia to our Husker women's basketball family," Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams said. "Her passion for basketball, competing and just life in general is contagious. She fits perfectly in our system on both sides of the ball, and she will continue to elevate our culture."
Hamlin averaged 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.9 steals while leading Snow Canyon High School to a Utah Class 4A state runner-up finish last year. The three-time first-team all-state selection was the 2023-24 Utah Class 4A Player of the Year.
"I can't even begin to express how excited I am to be a part of this great community," Hamlin said. "Honestly, I chose Nebraska for a couple reasons but finding the right fit for me was priority No. 1. During the recruiting process, I was super grateful to visit and see different schools, but I really connected with Coach Amy and her staff. From Coach Julian, Tandem, Jess to Jace and all the staff, they all have such a great energy and passion for the game, and it makes me feel super-pumped about what the future has in store for the Huskers. Also, one of the best parts about coming here is going to be my teammates. I feel like I've already built such strong connections with the girls on the team. They’re all so supportive and fun to be around, and I am just happy to be a part of building something special at Nebraska.
"The campus, the atmosphere, the fans, the athletics, the state, the entire community here is so amazing and has gone above and beyond making me feel at home. The fan support from everyone is like nothing I've ever experienced before. It's literally unbelievable. There is No Place Like Nebraska and I can't wait to be a part of it. I am beyond excited to call myself a Husker. GO BIG RED!"
Hamlin chose Nebraska over Clemson, UNLV, BYU, and Virginia Tech.
MORE: Behind the Point Spread: Tennessee-Georgia, Nebraska-USC and Three More
MORE: Nebraska Softball Announces 3 Signings for Class of 2025
MORE: In Hiring Holgorsen, Matt Rhule Shows He's Not Messing Around
MORE: Dana Holgorsen's Mentor Says the Air Raid Offense Could Work for Nebraska
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Signs Five for 2025
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.