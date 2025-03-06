Nebraska Tops Rutgers to Open Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Play
Nebraska is moving on to the Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Husker women's hoops (10) beat Rutgers (15) in the first round of the league tournament in Indianapolis Wednesday, 84-60. The Huskers improve to 20-10 on the year as the Scarlet Knights see their season end at 11-19.
Nebraska took control early, building a 6-0 lead over the first couple minutes. That lead was at nine at the end of the first quarter, but went back to double digits immediately and never came back down.
Hot shooting was the key for the Big Red. The Huskers shot 55% from the field, including 13-of-31 on 3s. The Scarlet Knights shot 35.6% overall, making 5-of-17 from deep.
Alexis Markowski scored a team-high 19 points. She added a game-high 10 rebounds for her school-record 52nd career double-double.
Nebraska takes on the 7-seed Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals Thursday. Tip from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.
Elsewhere at the Big Ten Conference Tournament
Washington (12) beat Minnesota (13) in the opening game of the event, 79-65. The Huskies will take on 5-seed Michigan Thursday.
11-seed Iowa and 14-seed Wisconsin are currently in action.
