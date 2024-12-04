Nebraska Women's Basketball Fights Off Lindenwood
Nebraska women's basketball had to do a little more work than many thought going into the game Tuesday.
The Huskers (7-1) needed a strong second half to fight off the Lindenwood Lions (4-3), 69-48. This was the first meeting all-time between the two programs.
Lindenwood came out shooting the ball well, making 6-of-13 3s to propel themselves to a 30-27 lead at the half. That lead could have been more, but Nebraksa closed on a 6-0 run.
To begin the third quarter, the Huskers grabbed the lead with a 7-2 run. NU would not trail again.
With 6:54 to play, Lindenwood made a shot to cut the deficit to four points. That was the final basket the Lions would make, as the Huskers closed the game on an 18-1 run.
Nebraska shot 45.4% for the game, including 6-of-22 on 3s. Lindenwood finished shooting 30.9%, making 7-of-25 from deep. The visitors went just 1-for-12 on 3s in the second half.
Britt Prince led the Husker scoring with 14 points. Callin Hake chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.
Alexis Markowski had just three points at halftime, but finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. She also blocked four shots.
Nebraska opens Big Ten Conference play Sunday against Minnesota. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.
