Holgorsen is N, DC Candidates, Bowl Destination Wish List, Portal Drama, & More!
Assessing the wild week for Husker football.
The Common Fans break down all the latest Husker news:
- Defensive coordinator Tony White officially leaving for the same role at Florida State.
- Will defensive line coach Terrance Knighton follow him there?
- Dana Holgorsen locked in as offensive coordinator with a 2-year contract.
- Garrett McGuire out (but still w/the program), Daikiel Shorts in as WR coach.
- Huskers losing major contributors to the transfer portal.
- What to make of the coach and player carousel?
- This is college football in 2024. While unsettling for fans, it’s as easy as it’s ever been to replace top coaches and players with other top coaches and players.
- Let the dust settle before losing your mind about the latest news.
- There will certainly be more to come.
Plus, the Common Fans discuss bowl game possibilities and national signing day:
- Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Charlotte? Which bowl game will the Huskers end up in?
- Is it better to have a bigger name, higher quality opponent, or a lesser one the Huskers would be more likely to beat?
- Recruiting: Huskers currently sit at the #20 class in the country according to Rivals, and the #22 class according to 247.
- Some big names still out there with the potential to land at Nebraska.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
