Nebraska Football Earns Eight All-Big Ten Selections; Ty Robinson Third-Team Defense
Eight Nebraska football players were honored Tuesday as the Big Ten announced the 2024 all-conference teams.
Senior defensive tackle Ty Robinson led the way for the Blackshirts on the field and on the All-Big Ten team, claiming a third-team honor. That was a step up from his honorable mention selection in 2023.
The Arizona native posted career highs this season in total tackles (33), tackles for loss (11) and sacks (6). The senior led Nebraska in tackles for loss, sacks and quarterback hurries (6). He contributed a tackle for loss in eight of the Huskers' 12 games, helping the Blackshirts to another top 20 national finish in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense.
Four other Nebraska defensive leaders earned honorable mention: Nash Hutmacher, linebacker John Bullock and defensive backs Malcolm Hartzog Jr. and DeShon Singleton. Hutmacher claimed his second consecutive honorable mention honor, while it is the first for Bullock, Hartzog and Singleton.
Hutmacher finished his senior season with 24 tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks as a part of defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme. The 310-pounder had multiple tackles in six of Nebraska's nine conference games.
Bullock was a key member of the linebacker corps, finishing third on the team with 65 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Bullock also had six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception return for a score.
Hartzog was a standout in the defensive backfield for the Blackshirts with 43 tackles, a team-high four interceptions and four pass breakups.
Singleton returned from a season-ending injury in 2023 to record 67 tackles, including a team-best 43 solo stops. The senior also had an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.
On the offensive side, senior linemen Bryce Benhart and Ben Scott earned honorable mention recognition for the second consecutive season. Both linemen started every game in 2024, and Benhart finishes his career as the school's record holder for games played (59) and starts (53). Scott started every game this past season while starting in 23 of 24 possible contests over the last two years.
Brian Buschini was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten punter, averaging nearly 45 yards per punt this season. The 44.7 average was the eighth-highest single-season average in school history, and the former Montana transfer placed 16 of his 44 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line, including eight punts inside the 10. He earned Big Ten Specialist of the Week for his performance against Rutgers, averaging over 50 yards per punt and completing a fourth-down pass to convert in Nebraska territory.
Javin Wright was Nebraska's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award nominee. Wright overcame health concerns during the off-season and early stretch of 2024 to return to the field and contribute 26 tackles for the Blackshirts.
Nebraska’s All-Big Ten Selections
Third Team: Ty Robinson (Coaches and Media)
Honorable Mention: Bryce Benhart (Coaches), John Bullock (Coaches and Media), Brian Buschini (Coaches and Media) Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (Coaches and Media), Nash Hutmacher (Coaches and Media), Ben Scott (Media), DeShon Singleton (Media)
Sportsmanship Award Nominee: Javin Wright
The full list of All-Big Ten teams and honorees can be found at BigTen.org.
