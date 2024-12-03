All Huskers

Nebraska Football Earns Eight All-Big Ten Selections; Ty Robinson Third-Team Defense

Defensive lineman Ty Robinson headlined the group as a third-team selection, while seven other Huskers earned honorable mention nods.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson bats down a pass from Northern Iowa quarterback Aidan Dunne.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ty Robinson bats down a pass from Northern Iowa quarterback Aidan Dunne. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Eight Nebraska football players were honored Tuesday as the Big Ten announced the 2024 all-conference teams.

Senior defensive tackle Ty Robinson led the way for the Blackshirts on the field and on the All-Big Ten team, claiming a third-team honor. That was a step up from his honorable mention selection in 2023.

The Arizona native posted career highs this season in total tackles (33), tackles for loss (11) and sacks (6). The senior led Nebraska in tackles for loss, sacks and quarterback hurries (6). He contributed a tackle for loss in eight of the Huskers' 12 games, helping the Blackshirts to another top 20 national finish in total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson (9) celebrates after a sack against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Ty Robinson celebrates a sack against Rutgers. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Four other Nebraska defensive leaders earned honorable mention: Nash Hutmacher, linebacker John Bullock and defensive backs Malcolm Hartzog Jr. and DeShon Singleton. Hutmacher claimed his second consecutive honorable mention honor, while it is the first for Bullock, Hartzog and Singleton.

Hutmacher finished his senior season with 24 tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks as a part of defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme. The 310-pounder had multiple tackles in six of Nebraska's nine conference games.

Bullock was a key member of the linebacker corps, finishing third on the team with 65 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Bullock also had six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception return for a score.

John Bullock celebrates a stop on fourth down wearing a red jersey, white helmet and white pants.
John Bullock celebrates a stop on fourth down. / Photo Credit: Amarillo Mullen

Hartzog was a standout in the defensive backfield for the Blackshirts with 43 tackles, a team-high four interceptions and four pass breakups.

Singleton returned from a season-ending injury in 2023 to record 67 tackles, including a team-best 43 solo stops. The senior also had an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass while receiving protection from offensive linemen Henry Lutovsky and Ben Scott
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a pass while receiving protection from offensive linemen Henry Lutovsky and Ben Scott against Wisconsin. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN


On the offensive side, senior linemen Bryce Benhart and Ben Scott earned honorable mention recognition for the second consecutive season. Both linemen started every game in 2024, and Benhart finishes his career as the school's record holder for games played (59) and starts (53). Scott started every game this past season while starting in 23 of 24 possible contests over the last two years.

Brian Buschini was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten punter, averaging nearly 45 yards per punt this season. The 44.7 average was the eighth-highest single-season average in school history, and the former Montana transfer placed 16 of his 44 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line, including eight punts inside the 10. He earned Big Ten Specialist of the Week for his performance against Rutgers, averaging over 50 yards per punt and completing a fourth-down pass to convert in Nebraska territory.

Javin Wright was Nebraska's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award nominee. Wright overcame health concerns during the off-season and early stretch of 2024 to return to the field and contribute 26 tackles for the Blackshirts.

Javin Wright (33) makes a tackle on a Wisconsin runner.
Javin Wright makes a tackle on a Wisconsin runner. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska’s All-Big Ten Selections

Third TeamTy Robinson (Coaches and Media)

Honorable MentionBryce Benhart (Coaches), John Bullock (Coaches and Media), Brian Buschini (Coaches and Media) Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (Coaches and Media), Nash Hutmacher (Coaches and Media), Ben Scott (Media), DeShon Singleton (Media)

Sportsmanship Award NomineeJavin Wright

The full list of All-Big Ten teams and honorees can be found at BigTen.org.

MORE: Nebraska Linebacker Princewill Umanmielen to Enter Transfer Portal

MORE: Report: Nebraska Football to Hire Kentucky's Daikiel Shorts as Wide Receivers Coach

MORE: Nebraska Football Quarterback Daniel Kaelin to Enter Transfer Portal

MORE: Nebraska Football's Manic Monday

MORE: Where Does Matt Rhule Turn for His Next Defensive Coordinator?

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football