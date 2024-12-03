All Huskers

Nebraska Defensive Lineman James Williams to Enter Transfer Portal

The Husker sophomore will play his final two years at a new school.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska defensive end James Williams celebrates a stop against Rutgers during the Huskers' 14-7 victory on Oct. 5, 2024, in Lincoln.
Nebraska defensive end James Williams celebrates a stop against Rutgers during the Huskers' 14-7 victory on Oct. 5, 2024, in Lincoln. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

The transfer portal activity out of Nebraska football continued into the late afternoon Tuesday.

Sophomore defensive lineman James Williams plans to enter the portal when it opens this month. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

James Williams celebrates the Nebraska defense's final stop of the game with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
James Williams celebrates the Nebraska defense's final stop of the game with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton. / Amarillo Mullen

Williams got to Lincoln as a junior college transfer in 2023. He played in four games and utilized a redshirt for that season.

This fall, Williams played in every game. He tallied 14 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

MORE: Big Ten Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Moore's Unbelievable Week Has His Seat Ice-Cold

MORE: Dana Holgorsen is ‘N,’ DC Candidates, Bowl Destination Wish List, Portal Drama & More!

MORE: Nebraska Football Earns Eight All-Big Ten Selections; Ty Robinson Third-Team Defense

MORE: Nebraska Linebacker Princewill Umanmielen to Enter Transfer Portal

MORE: Report: Nebraska Football to Hire Kentucky's Daikiel Shorts as Wide Receivers Coach

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football