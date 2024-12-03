Nebraska Defensive Lineman James Williams to Enter Transfer Portal
The Husker sophomore will play his final two years at a new school.
In this story:
The transfer portal activity out of Nebraska football continued into the late afternoon Tuesday.
Sophomore defensive lineman James Williams plans to enter the portal when it opens this month. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Williams got to Lincoln as a junior college transfer in 2023. He played in four games and utilized a redshirt for that season.
This fall, Williams played in every game. He tallied 14 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
