Nebraska's Britt Prince Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week
The top freshman in the Big Ten Conference last week plays for Nebraska.
Britt Prince earned the league's Freshman-of-the-Week award for the first time. She shared the honor Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge.
The dynamic Husker is the first to take the honor since Natalie Potts last season. Potts would go on to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Prince, a 5-11 point guard from Omaha, Neb., led the Huskers with a game-high 22 points on a career-high five three-pointers in an 87-84 overtime win at Iowa on Thursday night. In the first win for the program in Iowa City since 2018, she added a career-high six steals to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.
Not only did Prince play an all-around game for the Big Red, she also came up big in crunch time. She hit a step back 3 with 50 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game.
Prince is averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and team bests 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals on the year. Earlier this month, she was named the inaugural Jordan Larson Award winner from the Jet Award Foundation as the most outstanding high school girls athlete in the state for her final year at Elkhorn North.
The Huskers are on a four-game Big Ten winning streak ahead of tonight's home contest against Wisconsin. Tip from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
