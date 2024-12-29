Nebraska Football Boasts Top-10 Portal Class After the Window Has Closed; Players Can Still Transfer
Matt Rhule wasn't shy about attacking the transfer portal this cycle.
The Nebraska head coach dipped in and added 11 portal players. Before we look at where this class ranks nationally and among Big Ten Conference programs, let's list the exceptions that exist for players to still leave their current programs.
While the transfer portal window for underclassmen closed at 11:59 p.m. local time Saturday, compliance offices have 48 hours to process the paperwork. That means players could still technically enter before midnight on Monday.
Other exceptions to the main window include the small after a season ends, graduate transfers, and coaching changes. Players have five days after their season, including the bowl game, to enter, which means Nebraska players have through Thursday. Grad transfers operate under a different set of rules and can enter the portal at anytime. And if a program undergoes a coaching change, players have 30 days to make their decisions.
With that out of the way, Nebraska's class (so far) is top 10 nationally by 247Sports. The Huskers are No. 10 overall and second in the Big Ten, trailing just Wisconsin.
Below are the top 10 as of Sunday morning.
- LSU
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Auburn
- Mississippi State
- Florida State
- Kentucky
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Nebraska
Below are the top 10 for the Big Ten as of Sunday morning.
- Wisconsin
- Nebraska
- Minnesota
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Michigan State
- Indiana
- Washington
- Ohio State
- Maryland
While Nebraska's additions include multiple former five-star prospects, 247Sports graded the transfers as four four-stars and five three-stars.
Two of the incoming Huskers rank in the top 20 of all transfers. Wide receiver Dane Key came in at No. 10 while edge Williams Nwaneri is No. 16.
Others in the top 200 include wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (76), linebacker Dasan McCullough (95), and cornerback Andrew Marshall (197).
Nebraska's incoming class could still grow throughout the month of January. With the College Football Playoff national championship slated for Jan. 20, players playing in that game will have through Jan. 25 to enter the extended portal window.
You follow all of the 2025 cycle for transfer portal action for the Huskers with our tracker.
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. Southern: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Back Koby Bretz Re-Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: Tad Stryker: Satisfactory Finish
MORE: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Speak After Pinstripe Bowl Win Over Boston College
MORE: Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska Beats Boston College! The Win Matt Rhule Needed!
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.