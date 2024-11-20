Nebraska Women's Basketball Dominates North Alabama; Natalie Potts Leaves with Injury
A dominant win with a potential loss for Nebraska women's basketball Tuesday evening.
No. 21 Nebraska hammered North Alabama 85-48 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers improve to 5-0 while the Lions fall to 2-3.
NU led by 11 after the first quarter and inched that out to 13 midway through the second. That's when disaster struck.
A turnover led to a fast break opportunity for North Alabama. Natalie Potts retreated to cut off the scoring chance, but when she turned to contest the shot, her knee gave way and she collapsed to the floor. She was eventually helped to the locker room as a number of teammates were visibly emotional.
"She's pretty upset," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said after the game. "Her teammates are pretty upset. We'll just kind of wait and see, once she's had a chance to be evaluated, where we go from here."
Potts returned in the second half to sit behind the bench in street clothes, aided by crutches. Williams said the doctors did not make an immediate determination of how long Potts will be out.
Back on the court, Nebraska continued to pull away, leading by as much as 39 before settling for the 37-point difference.
Nebraska shot 48.4% for the game, making 8-of-21 3s. North Alabama managed to shoot at just a 28.8% clip, including 7-of-18 from deep.
Five Huskers scored in double figures, including Callin Hake with a game-high 17 points. Jessica Petrie was next with 14 points, while Britt Prince and Alberte Rimdal each added 13.
Nebraska heads on the road to Creighton Friday. Tip from Omaha is set for 4 p.m. CST on FloHoops. Subscriptions are $150 for a year or $30 for a month.
