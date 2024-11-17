Nebraska Women's Basketball Dominates South Dakota at Sanford Pentagon

Nebraska WBB's 113 points tonight is tied for fourth in program history:



1. vs. Howard, 12/11/92 123

2. vs. InterAmerican, 12/21/93 122

3. vs. Michigan, 11/28/80 118

4. vs. North Carolina Central, 11/20/21 113

vs. Georgia Southern, 11/19/99 113 https://t.co/xmYAHsECMs