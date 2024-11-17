All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Dominates South Dakota at Sanford Pentagon

The undefeated start to the 2024-25 campaign continues as Nebraska women's basketball tops South Dakota in Sioux Falls Saturday.

A dominant effort for Nebraska women's basketball in Sioux Falls.

The Huskers ran all over the South Dakota Coyotes 113-70 at the Sanford Pentagon Saturday night. NU improves to 4-0 as the Coyotes fall to 0-4.

The 113 points is tied for fourth in program history for points in a game. The record is 123 points against Howard in 1992.

South Dakota used a 7-0 run to take at 15-14 lead midway through the first quarter, but it was all Nebraska from there. The Huskers led by 11 after the first and 27 at the half.

NU led by as much as 46 before setting for the 43-point win.

Nebraska shot 63.1% on the night, including 20-for-34 from 3. South Dakota shot 41.4%, making 10-of-30 3s.

Britt Prince scored a team-high 23 points, adding four assists and two steals. Natalie Potts was next with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Alexis Markowski played the roll of distributor in a way she hasn't in her Husker career. Markowski scored 14 points while dishing out a career-high seven assists.

Nebraska is back home Tuesday to host North Alabama. The game is set for a 7 p.m. CST tip on B1G+.

