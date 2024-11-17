I-80 Club After Dark: Nebraska Loses Fourth Straight Game And Falls to 5-5 On The Season
Nebraska falls to USC 28-20 and still sits one win away from their first bowl berth since 2016. Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell discuss how it happened, if there's any hope, and what happens next.
Watch the episode above!
