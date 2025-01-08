Nebraska Women's Basketball Latest Bracketology Projection
After an uneven week of basketball, Nebraska is still a projected NCAA Tournament team according to the latest Bracketology projections.
ESPN's Charlie Creme in his latest projections has the Huskers as the No. 10 seed playing against No. 7 Florida State in College Park, Maryland. The Huskers are trying to build off of last season when they advanced to the second round for the first time since 2014.
The trip to College Park would not be an easy one for Huskers fans to make. Most fans would have to travel well over 1,000 miles to attend the game. Meanwhile, fans in Tallahassee, Florida, would have to travel over 800 miles, putting them slightly closer and making the trip a little easier for them.
The Seminoles are led by head coach Brooke Wyckoff, who is in her fourth season leading her alma mater. She has made the NCAA tournament in each of her first three seasons leading the team, but they have yet to advance past the first round.
The matchup with Florida State would be a difficult one for a Nebraska team that is still trying to find its footing at the moment. There is certainly a lot of time left in the season to figure things out, but Nebraska is definitely a work in progress.
The Huskers are coming off a week in which they played two games with very different outcomes. Last Wednesday, USC blew them out by 20 points on the road. Then on Sunday, they held serve at home by defeating Penn State 72–61. Those two results pretty much sum up the season Nebraska is having so far.
The Huskers have struggled against the elite teams they have played this season while getting victories over lesser opponents. When Nebraska played No. 1 UCLA, the Huskers were beaten 91-54 on the road. That gap between the Huskers and the nation's elite needs to close.
On the bright side, Nebraska has plenty of time to iron out the rough parts of its team while conference play is underway. The Huskers' season continues tonight with a matchup with No. 20 Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MORE: Matchups to Watch in the Orange Bowl
MORE: Alabama Transfer Offensive Tackle Elijah Pritchett Commits to Nebraska
MORE: Chasing 105: Tracking Nebraska Football's 2025 Roster
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Battles Refs And Iowa, Loses In OT
MORE: Nebrasketball Collapses in Second Half, Falls at Iowa in Overtime
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.