After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Battles Refs And Iowa, Loses In OT
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow talk about Nebraska's 97-87 OT loss on the road in Iowa City.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow talk about Nebraska's 97-87 OT loss on the road in Iowa City. How did a 15-point second half lead turn into a loss? Why couldn't they make free throws? And oh yeah, what the hell was happening with officiating?
