Chasing 105: Tracking Nebraska Football's 2025 Roster
Nebraska football in 2025 will look different than anything seen in Lincoln in generations.
The Husker program, like all others at the Division I level, must have reduced roster to 105 before the 2025 season begins. That means an increase of activity in outgoing players via the transfer portal and few, if any, walk-on players.
Nebraska had 150 players on the roster at the beginning of the 2024 season. Since then, more than a dozen guys exhausted their eligibility and more than two-dozen players have hit the portal. The Huskers have also added 14 transfers and 20 high school signees.
That leaves Nebraska with 134 players (as of Jan. 8). More players can be added via the portal, and graduate transfer can leave anytime. There will also be another transfer portal window after the spring, meaning there is plenty of time for more movement.
Follow along below for each player by position group and how the total changes over the next several months.
Order is from oldest to youngest by class.
Quarterbacks (6)
- Jalyn Gramstad
- Luke Longval
- Dylan Raiola
- Marcos Davila
- Bode Soukup
- TJ Lateef
Running Backs (7)
- Emmett Johnson
- Kwinten Ives
- Kenneth Williams
- Rowdy Bauer
- Mekhi Nelson
- Conor Booth
- Jamarion Parker
Fullbacks (4)
- Barret Liebentritt
- Trevor Ruth
- Izaac Dickey
- Trent Uhlir
Wide Receivers (17)
- Alex Bullock
- Dane Key
- Janiran Bonner
- Cooper Hausmann
- Roman Mangini
- Hayes Miller
- Jacory Barney
- Demitrius Bell
- Hardley Gilmore
- Nyziah Hunter
- Quinn Clark
- DJ Singleton
- Keelan Smith
- Jackson Carpenter
- Jeremiah Jones
- Cortez Mills
- Isaiah Mozee
Tight Ends (9)
- Heinrich Haarberg
- Luke Lindenmeyer
- Cayden Echternach
- Mac Markway
- Carter Nelson
- Ian Flynt
- Eric Ingwerson
- Danny King
- Connor Schutt
Offensive Line (21)
- Turner Corcoran
- Henry Lutovsky
- Teddy Prochazka
- Justin Evans
- Tyler Knaak
- Jacob Brandl
- Gunnar Gottula
- Brock Knutson
- Sam Sledge
- Jason Maciejczak
- Grant Seagren
- Grant Brix
- Landen Davidson
- Nolan Fennessy
- Jake Peters
- Gibson Pyle
- Preston Taumua
- Shawn Hammerbeck
- Houston Kaahaaina-Torres
- JuJu Marks
- Brian Tapu
Defensive Line (18)
- Elijah Jeudy
- Jaylen George
- Cameron Lenhardt
- Dylan Parrott
- David Borchers
- Conor Connealy
- Keona Davis
- Mason Goldman
- Sua Lefotu
- Gabe Moore
- Riley Van Poppel
- David Hoffken
- Ashton Murphy
- Williams Nwaneri
- Jordan Ochoa
- Kade Pietrzak
- Malcolm Simpson
- Tyson Terry
Linebackers (16)
- Dasan McCullough
- Marques Watson-Trent
- Vince Genatone
- Gage Stenger
- Jacob Bower
- Willis McGahe IV
- Maverick Noonan
- Danny Pasko
- Dylan Rogers
- Vincent Shavers
- Ethan Duda
- Roger Gradney
- Derek Wacker
- Dawson Merritt
- Pierce Mooberry
- Christian Jones
Defensive Backs (29)
- Derek Branch
- Marques Buford
- Blake Closman
- Malcolm Hartzog
- Taveon Thompson
- Ceyair Wright
- Jamir Conn
- Andrew Marshall
- D'Andre Barnes
- Mario Buford
- Jeremiah Charles
- Jaidyn Doss
- Blye Hill
- Justyn Rhett
- Rahmir Stewart
- Brice Turner
- Caleb Benning
- Thomas D'Onofrio
- Rex Guthrie
- Donovan Jones
- Preston Okafor
- Kahmir Prescott
- Braylen Prude
- Amare Sanders
- Larry Tarver
- Evan Taylor
- Tanner Terch
- Caden VerMaas
- Bryson Webber
Specialists (7)
- Aidan Flege
- Kevin Gallic
- Jack McCallister
- Tristan Alvano
- John Hohl
- Kamdyn Koch
- Nico Ottomanelli
MORE: College Basketball Analyst Credits Nebraska Basketball with Top-25 Billing
MORE: SMQ Visits Las Vegas for the Season-End Podcast; Matt Rhule Gets an A+ Rating as CEO of the Husker Franchise
MORE: Nebraska Basketball Draws Dangerous Opponent in Latest Bracketology
MORE: Nebraska Transfer WR Dane Key Could Turn into Dylan Raiola's Favorite Target
MORE: Assessing the State of Nebraska’s Offense Heading into the 2025 Season
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.