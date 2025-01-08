All Huskers

Chasing 105: Tracking Nebraska Football's 2025 Roster

College football rosters need to shrink to 105 ahead of the 2025 season. Stay up to date on how Nebraska's is shaping up.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska football in 2025 will look different than anything seen in Lincoln in generations.

The Husker program, like all others at the Division I level, must have reduced roster to 105 before the 2025 season begins. That means an increase of activity in outgoing players via the transfer portal and few, if any, walk-on players.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule addresses the team during the Huskers' practice Monday after their flight to New York for the
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule addresses the team during the Huskers' practice Monday after their flight to New York for the Pinstripe Bowl. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska had 150 players on the roster at the beginning of the 2024 season. Since then, more than a dozen guys exhausted their eligibility and more than two-dozen players have hit the portal. The Huskers have also added 14 transfers and 20 high school signees.

That leaves Nebraska with 134 players (as of Jan. 8). More players can be added via the portal, and graduate transfer can leave anytime. There will also be another transfer portal window after the spring, meaning there is plenty of time for more movement.

Follow along below for each player by position group and how the total changes over the next several months.

Order is from oldest to youngest by class.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola drops back to pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) drops back to pass during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks (6)

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Running Backs (7)

Fullbacks (4)

  • Barret Liebentritt
  • Trevor Ruth
  • Izaac Dickey
  • Trent Uhlir
Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) makes a catch against the UCLA Bruins.
Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) makes a catch against UCLA Bruins defensive back K.J. Wallace (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Wide Receivers (17)

Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) carries the ball.
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) carries the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tight Ends (9)

  • Heinrich Haarberg
  • Luke Lindenmeyer
  • Cayden Echternach
  • Mac Markway
  • Carter Nelson
  • Ian Flynt
  • Eric Ingwerson
  • Danny King
  • Connor Schutt
Offensive Line Nebraska football vs UTEP 2024
Nebraska's offensive line readies to take on the UTEP defense during the second quarter vs. UTEP, Aug. 31, 2024. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Offensive Line (21)

Defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel celebrates a Nebraska fumble recovery against Illinois.
Defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel celebrates a Nebraska fumble recovery against Illinois. / Amarillo Mullen

Defensive Line (18)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is hit by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Vincent Shavers.
Oct 5, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) throws as he is hit by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Linebackers (16)

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates an interception with defensive back Marques Buford Jr.
Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates an interception with defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Defensive Backs (29)

  • Derek Branch
  • Marques Buford
  • Blake Closman
  • Malcolm Hartzog
  • Taveon Thompson
  • Ceyair Wright
  • Jamir Conn
  • Andrew Marshall
  • D'Andre Barnes
  • Mario Buford
  • Jeremiah Charles
  • Jaidyn Doss
  • Blye Hill
  • Justyn Rhett
  • Rahmir Stewart
  • Brice Turner
  • Caleb Benning
  • Thomas D'Onofrio
  • Rex Guthrie
  • Donovan Jones
  • Preston Okafor
  • Kahmir Prescott
  • Braylen Prude
  • Amare Sanders
  • Larry Tarver
  • Evan Taylor
  • Tanner Terch
  • Caden VerMaas
  • Bryson Webber
Nebraska Cornhuskers place kicker John Hohl (90) makes a field goal against Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter.
Nebraska Cornhuskers place kicker John Hohl (90) makes a field goal against Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium on Oct 26, 2024, in Columbus. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Specialists (7)

MORE: College Basketball Analyst Credits Nebraska Basketball with Top-25 Billing

MORE: SMQ Visits Las Vegas for the Season-End Podcast; Matt Rhule Gets an A+ Rating as CEO of the Husker Franchise

MORE: Nebraska Basketball Draws Dangerous Opponent in Latest Bracketology

MORE: Nebraska Transfer WR Dane Key Could Turn into Dylan Raiola's Favorite Target

MORE: Assessing the State of Nebraska’s Offense Heading into the 2025 Season

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football