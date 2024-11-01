Nebrasketball Brunch Show: 2024-25 Season Preview
Jack Mitchell of the I-80 Club and Kaleb Henry from HuskerMax kick off the basketball season with their brand new show. Join them every week at 11 am for the Nebrasketball Brunch Show as they talk about the latest from the Husker basketball season!
In this story:
Jack Mitchell of the I-80 Club and Kaleb Henry from HuskerMax kick off the basketball season with their brand new show. Join them every week at 11 am for the Nebrasketball Brunch Show as they talk about the latest from the Husker basketball season!
MORE: I-80 Club: The Vibes Will Be Insufferable In The Best Way
MORE: Has Nebraska Football Taken The Lead In 4-Star LB Dawson Merritt's Recruitment?
MORE: UCLA Brings Strong Rush Defense Into Matchup With Nebraska
MORE: Dylan Raiola Wants a Bowl Game for Husker Fans: 'They’ve Been Through a Lot'
MORE: Nebraska Likely to Have New Starter at Cornerback Against UCLA
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published