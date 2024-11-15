Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Nebraska's Schedule is About to Ramp Up
Two days after Nebraska men's basketball's third win of the season, Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry return to look ahead to the toughest stretch of the season so far: Sunday vs. Saint Mary's in Sioux Falls and the following Friday at Creighton. They discuss that, their Confidence Index on making the NCAA Tournament, and more!
Watch the full episode above! And join the guys live on Fridays at 11 a.m. CST throughout the season.
